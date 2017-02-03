Some green card, visa holders return to U.S. after having been denied entry under travel ban

Several visa and green card holders who had been barred from reentering the U.S. under President Trump's recent travel ban arrived at Boston's Logan International Airport this afternoon aboard Lufthansa airline. The travelers were helped by the efforts of the ACLU of Massachusetts, which won a seven-day injunction from a federal court judge on Monday, allowing them to enter. The ruling applies only to those who have valid U.S. visa and green cards, and are from the seven predominantly-Muslim countries that Trump's executive order states cannot enter the U.S. for 90 days. Judges in New York, Washington and Virginia issued similar rulings, but the ACLU of Massachusetts’ victory was deemed the strongest by advocates. The orders still weren’t being followed by many airlines. Executives at those airlines feared fines or were still unsure about the ruling's legality.

Samira we hope the 3rd time is the charm! Your Harvard Medical School colleagues are waiting for you in Terminal E! #LetThemFly #OpenBoston pic.twitter.com/KZlmUnbRgC — Open Boston (@openboston) February 3, 2017

German airline Lufthansa was the exception. It posted a notice to its website late this week detailing that "anyone with valid travel documents may board international Lufthansa flights bound for Boston — whether or not their entry into the United States is prohibited by President Trump’s Executive Order on immigration,” according to JustSecurity.org . Volunteer lawyers started the website and Twitter account "Open Boston" to urge more airlines to board these stranded immigrants and refugees. On Friday, ACLU of Massachusetts lawyers were in court, presenting their reasoning to a Boston judge for why the courts should continue blocking Trump’s travel ban. Meanwhile, about 30 immigration lawyers and supporters of the travelers went to Logan Airport to welcome those helped by the ACLU’s lawsuit. “We’re here to offer assistance to people, to make sure that people getting on flights, know who they can talk to if they saw someone being barred from boarding," said Jaye Samuels, an attorney with Lawyers for Good Government, and part of Open Boston. Samuels was at Logan on Friday.