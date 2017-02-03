ADVERTISEMENT
Saturday, February 04, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Yesterday 4:55 pm

Some green card, visa holders return to U.S. after having been denied entry under travel ban

Lufthansa airline is following an order by a federal judge who temporary put a halt to Trump's travel ban for visa, green card holders.

Several visa and green card holders who had been barred from reentering the U.S. under President Trump's recent travel ban arrived at Boston's Logan International Airport this afternoon aboard Lufthansa airline.

The travelers were helped by the efforts of the ACLU of Massachusetts, which won a seven-day injunction from a federal court judge on Monday, allowing them to enter. The ruling applies only to those who have valid U.S. visa and green cards, and are from the seven predominantly-Muslim countries that Trump's executive order states cannot enter the U.S. for 90 days.

Judges in New York, Washington and Virginia issued similar rulings, but the ACLU of Massachusetts’ victory was deemed the strongest by advocates.

The orders still weren’t being followed by many airlines. Executives at those airlines feared fines or were still unsure about the ruling's legality.

German airline Lufthansa was the exception. It posted a notice to its website late this week detailing that "anyone with valid travel documents may board international Lufthansa flights bound for Boston — whether or not their entry into the United States is prohibited by President Trump’s Executive Order on immigration,” according to JustSecurity.org.

Volunteer lawyers started the website and Twitter account "Open Boston" to urge more airlines to board these stranded immigrants and refugees.

On Friday, ACLU of Massachusetts lawyers were in court, presenting their reasoning to a Boston judge for why the courts should continue blocking Trump’s travel ban.

Meanwhile, about 30 immigration lawyers and supporters of the travelers went to Logan Airport to welcome those helped by the ACLU’s lawsuit.

“We’re here to offer assistance to people, to make sure that people getting on flights, know who they can talk to if they saw someone being barred from boarding," said Jaye Samuels, an attorney with Lawyers for Good Government, and part of Open Boston. Samuels was at Logan on Friday.

Sepideh Sanie, who is not an attorney, also was at Logan Friday afternoon to welcome the travelers.

“I’m just an Iranian coming here to here to support everyone who's worried about their status,” Sanie said.

Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern, a Democrat, was also there, waiting to greet a doctorate student who is from Iran. The student has a visa and is studying at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, but had been in Germany for an internship, and was stuck there after the president's order took effect.

"I want to make sure he's welcomed here and I want him to know I, like millions of others across the country, were appalled by the executive order of Donald Trump,” he said. “I’m also here to make sure there are no glitches. I don't anticipate any, but for a lot of people this has been a very chaotic and tumultuous time.”

Also on Friday, The ACLU filed a lawsuit in federal court in California on behalf of three student visa holders. The suit accuses Trump and his administration of violating the free speech, religious freedom and due process rights of those affected by the order, and says it is an attempt to fulfill a campaign promise made by Trump to ban Muslims from entering the United States.

Derek Kouyoumjian and Reuters contributed to this report.

More about Donald Trump

SEE IT: New Yorkers, Americans pay respects to 2011 'Bowling Green massacre' that never happened17Photos

SEE IT: New Yorkers, Americans pay respects to 2011 'Bowling Green massacre' that never happened

Today, Americans are paying mock tribute to the Bowling Green massacre, the tragedy that never was. White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told "Hardball's" Chris Matthews on Friday morning that two Iraqis masterminded the Bowling Green massacre, an attack on American soil, which served to bolster her argument in support of the Trump administration's immigrant travel ban.
Lawsuit claims Trump travel ban discriminates against MuslimsYoung Republicans and Democrats agree there's less civility in U.S. politics: ReportMore than 100,000 visas revoked amid Trump travel ban: reports
The insanity that is Red Bull Crashed Ice (PHOTOS) 25Photos

The insanity that is Red Bull Crashed Ice (PHOTOS)

For the sixth year in a row, Red Bull Crashed Ice has taken over St. Paul, Minnesota, to present one of the most insane sporting events in the world.  Dozens of racers from all over the globe converge upon this charming town and attempt a death-defying 1,200-foot long ice track that's complete with jumps, drops, bumps and hills one ice skates. It's dubbed the fastest sport on skates, and Metro can tell you first hand that that is no lie — and that it should be called the coldest sports on...
Julian Edelman and the Patriots will look to win their second Super Bowl in the past three seasons on Sunday against Atlanta.

What time will the Patriots - Falcons Super Bowl start, end, finish?

The 2017 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots is this coming Sunday, Feb. 5.  Kickoff for the NFL's biggest game of the year is set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and the game will be broadcast live on FOX TV in the United States. Super Bowl games run a tad longer than typical NFL games as there is an extended halftime due to the elaborate halftime entertainment each year. So while most NFL games wrap up around the three hour mark, Super Bowls typically go...
How to score free food on Super Bowl Sunday

How to score free food on Super Bowl Sunday

Papagayo will pick up the check should the Pats take home the LI trophy on Super Bowl Sunday. The   contemporary Mexican chain — which boasts three city locations in Downtown Crossing, Southie and Assembly Row — will pay 100 percent of your food bill following a win for diners who opt to eat-in Feb. 5. Even if they lose (sorry), the restaurant will offer a 50 percent discount on all checks. That means, your chorizo-ladened queso fundido, chili tempura cauliflower tacos or chicken tinga burritos...
The Handmaid's Tale

Ad for 'The Handmaid's Tale' ready to bum out Super Bowl viewers

You’re watching the Super Bowl. You’re eating nachos, or maybe kale chips. You’re drinking beer, or perhaps beet juice. You’re pretending that football isn’t a barbaric sport, probably because, like most people, you didn’t see that Will Smith movie about the NFL burying reports about the sometimes-fatal effects of concussions. (‘Was it called ‘Concussion?'' you ask yourself, then forget before you can check your smartphone.) They cut to commercial. Watching Super Bowl commercials has long been...
Marcus Cannon and Nate Solder have done a terrific job keeping Tom Brady upright this season.

Nate Solder, Marcus Cannon stabilizing forces on Patriots' O-line

It's true that an NFL team will only go as far as its quarterback will take it.  But the quarterback will only go as far as his offensive line will take him. So, could you say an NFL team will only go as far as its offensive line will take it? If that's the case, it explains why the Patriots are playing in Super Bowl LI. We saw what happened last season when a patchwork Patriots offensive was line ripped apart in the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos. It wasn't a total surprise....
Anatole Abang with the New York Red Bulls.

Source: Anatole Abang's European adventure may not be over

Anatole Abang’s European adventure may not be done yet as the on-loan New York Red Bulls forward is not heading back to MLS but may be extending his stay across the Atlantic. Last summer, Abang was loaned by the Red Bulls to Hobro in Denmark’s First Division, the Cameroonian international getting the chance to play in Europe and maintain match fitness for his national team. “He won’t be returning to MLS,” a source close to the situation tells Metro. But what appears to be happening right now is...
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins will be one of the top names on the NFL free agent market this March.

When does 2017 NFL free agency start, begin? When is football combine?

One could easily make the case that the NFL offseason is just as big as the NBA, MLB or NHL regular season at this point as every football fan-base wants to keep up with free agency and the draft. Here is a look at the most important dates in the coming months.   Wednesday, Feb. 15: First day for teams to designate franchise players Tuesday, Feb. 28: Monday, March 6: NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Wednesday, March 1: Deadline for teams to designate franchise or...
Alshon Jeffery will be the top unrestricted free agent name available at wide receiver.

2017 NFL free agents list - QB, WR, RB, TE football free agency guide

Here is a glance at the top offensive (skill) free agents on the market for 2017. Unrestricted quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs and tight ends are listed, along with their team from this past season.   QB Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins Ryan Fitzpatrick, New York Jets Case Keenum, Los Angeles Rams Shaun Hill, Minnesota Vikings Matt Schaub, Atlanta Falcons Matt McGloin, Oakland Raiders E.J. Manuel, Buffalo Bills Blaine Gabbert, San Franciso 49ers Matt Cassel, Tennessee Titans Mark...

Most Commented

ADVERTISEMENT

New York

SEE IT: New Yorkers, Americans pay respects to 2011 'Bowling Green massacre' that never happened17Photos

SEE IT: New Yorkers, Americans pay respects to 2011 'Bowling Green massacre' that never happened

Yesterday 5:00 pm Today, Americans are paying mock tribute to the Bowling Green massacre, the tragedy that never was. White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told "Hardball's" Chris Matthews on Friday morning that two Iraqis masterminded the Bowling Green massacre, an attack on American soil, which served to bolster her argument in support of the Trump administration's immigrant travel ban.

Philadelphia

PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 201736Photos

PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 2017

Yesterday 1:14 pm The 25th annual Wing Bowl descended upon The Wells Fargo Center this morning, with thousands in attendance. The annual all-you-can-eat wings contest was founded in 1993 by Philly talk radio hosts, Angelo Cataldi and Al Morganti. Since the beginning, competitors from around the world were welcome to participate, but this year, only Pennsylvania residents were eligible. The winner, Bob “Notorius B.O.B.” Shoudt downed 409 wings to win Wing Bowl 25. As his prize, he took home $10,000, a Hyundai...

Boston

Julian Edelman and the Patriots will look to win their second Super Bowl in the past three seasons on Sunday against Atlanta.

What time will the Patriots - Falcons Super Bowl start, end, finish?

Yesterday 6:04 pm The 2017 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots is this coming Sunday, Feb. 5.  Kickoff for the NFL's biggest game of the year is set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and the game will be broadcast live on FOX TV in the United States. Super Bowl games run a tad longer than typical NFL games as there is an extended halftime due to the elaborate halftime entertainment each year. So while most NFL games wrap up around the three hour mark, Super Bowls typically go...


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Read

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Viral News
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News
Top Lifestyle News