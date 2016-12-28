ThanksDonald born after Trump thanks himself for consumer confidence surge

As you may or may not know, I consider myself a predictions guy. I enjoy making a good prediction. But while we look ahead to a New Year, there are just too many unknowns for me to predict what’s going to happen in 2017. Therefore, I’ve chosen to tell you what promises I’d like Boston’s teams to make. Here’s what I hope will be their New Year’s resolutions, if you will: Bruins Let’s start with the only Boston team (in the four major sports) to not make the playoffs in 2016. As I write this, if...