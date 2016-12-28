ADVERTISEMENT
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Today 9:19 am

#ThanksDonald born after Trump thanks himself for consumer confidence surge

Naturally, the reaction on social media was immediate — and divided.

Reuters

Photo:

Retailers are expected to beat sales forecasts after consumer spending surged to its highest level since 2003, and it appears they have just one person to thank. 

Almost immediately after Trump took credit, Twitter responded using #ThanksDonald. Take a look: 

Many supporters also used the hashtag to genuinely thank the president-elect.

One of Roberta's highly Instagrammable pizzas. 6Photos

Lyft highlights most popular drop-off locations in 2016

You've seen plenty of people hop into Lyft cars, but did you ever wonder just where everyone is going? Wonder no more, because the ride-hailing service has released the winners of its second annual Lyftie Awards, a tally of the company’s most popular drop-off sites in 24 cities across the country. The 2015 awards tracked data from just 10 cities, with the increase tracking the company's growing business. While Lyft doesn’t share exact passenger numbers, the service is available in more than 200...
"A Doll's House" stars  Andrea Syglowski and Sekou Laidlow

How 'A Doll's House' updated 1879 for a 2017 audience

The Huntington’s production of “A Doll’s House” isn’t shying away from the timeliness of its 2017 presentation. While playwright Henrik Ibsen’s story, set in 1879, boldly questioned the role of marriage, identity and gender, its level of daring in modern day could be white noise without a refresh. As it happens, director Melia Bensussen has given the classic play a facelift; casting leading couple Nora and Tovald as 20-somethings and working with a translator to add updated rewrites as the show...
Trump Tower lobby briefly evacuated over suspicious package

Trump Tower lobby briefly evacuated over suspicious package

Police briefly evacuated the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City, home to President-elect Donald Trump, on Tuesday after a suspicious package was discovered, authorities said. A spokesman for New York City's Police said the department's bomb squad responded to the scene, and the authorities issued an all-clear message shortly afterward. Trump is spending the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and was not at the 58-story skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan. The lobby is often thronged...
Randy Edsall guided the UConn football program through its greatest period of success.

Randy Edsall, Joe Moorhead, Greg Schiano favorites for UConn football job

Nearly six years after big-timing the University of Connecticut, Randy Edsall could be on his way back to the Huskies' football sidelines. Edsall is the favorite to replace Bob Diaco, who was fired by the school on Monday, but there are plenty of other intriguing candidates available. Those candidates include Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead (a former assistant at UConn under Edsall), Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano (who took a similarly weak Northeast football school...
John Cena might finally be ready to go "Hollywood Hogan" on us.

WWE Talk: John Cena heel turn at Royal Rumble? Seriously, it's time

For the past couple of weeks, WWE has been running a promo for the return of John Cena on tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live. It’s an overly dramatic highlight reel set to the tune of his usual trumpeting entrance music, but slowed down in an ballad that builds and builds to a bombastic crescendo. It’s fitting for a guy like Cena, as it seems he’s finally getting the legend treatment. John Cena’s Saturday Night Live episode was significant to wrestling for a few reason. He has become an...
Paul Perkins is finally the No. 1 back in New York.

Fantasy football: High on Paul Perkins, J.J. Nelson, sound alarm on Latavius Murray

If you’re still alive at the bitter end, it’s essential to stay active on the waiver wire. Be sure to check out Rotoballer.com’s Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Tool for up-to-the-hour waiver wire advice and ideas, and to follow me @Roto_Dubs for quick-hitting news and analysis.    Roll with the Rookie in NY It took almost the entire season, but rookie Paul Perkins has finally usurped Rashad Jennings as the RB1 in New York. Perkins out-touched Jennings 16 to 13 in Week 16, and should be fully...
Emile Hirsch

Emile Hirsch worries hipsters don't watch horror movies anymore

Not everyone was happy Emile Hirsch was making “The Autopsy of Jane Doe.” It’s a horror movie, a genre not everyone respects. The actor remembers meeting with an acting teacher friend in Los Angeles. He showed her the script for the film, which involves two medical examiners (eventually played by Hirsch and Brian Cox) who find strange and terrifying things when working on the mysterious corpse of a young woman (Olwen Kelly). “She was just disgusted,” Hirsch recalls. “She said ‘Why are you doing...
Chris Sale is now in Boston, but don't be surprised if Dave Dombrowski continues to stack the rotation.

Danny Picard: New Year's resolutions for Bruins, Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics

As you may or may not know, I consider myself a predictions guy. I enjoy making a good prediction. But while we look ahead to a New Year, there are just too many unknowns for me to predict what’s going to happen in 2017. Therefore, I’ve chosen to tell you what promises I’d like Boston’s teams to make. Here’s what I hope will be their New Year’s resolutions, if you will: Bruins Let’s start with the only Boston team (in the four major sports) to not make the playoffs in 2016. As I write this, if...
A view during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom on Nov. 26 in Killington.

We may finally be getting the ski season we deserve

It’s OK to admit it. We deserve this.  “We’re definitely owed a good year after last season,” sad Sarah Wojcik, director for marketing and communications at Ski Vermont, the Green Mountain State’s skiing trade group.  One year after one of the worst skiing weather seasons in recent memory, the 2016-17 skiing and riding season has shot out to a strong start in New England, where consistent snowfall and ideal snowmaking temperatures have resorts breathing a sigh of relief during the all-important...

Wall Street opens higher, Dow pushes for 20,000
New York

A surveillance camera from a Chase bank in Maspeth captured this man robbing the location on Tuesday, the NYPD said.

Queens Chase bank robbery suspect has stolen $17K from 6 branches: NYPD

Today 9:53 am Authorities say the same man who has robbed a handful of Chase banks in Queens over the past two months struck again on Tuesday, stealing $5,000 from a branch in Maspeth. The suspect has now stolen more than $17,000 from six Chase branches scattered around Queens, the NYPD said. As he has done before, the man casually walked up to a bank employee on Tuesday, passed a note demanding money, and was handed the cash, police said. A separate bank robbery in Midtown Manhattan at a Capital One branch...

Philadelphia

Vince Fenerty Jr., former executive director for the Philadelphia Parking Authority,

Ousted Philly Parking Authority chief wants $200k for vacation, sick leave

Today 9:12 am The former Philadelphia Parking Authority executive director in September accusations of sexual harassment is seeking a payout of more than $200,000 from the city. Vince Fenerty Jr., who took over at the authority in 2005, stepped down after a series of sexual assault accusations made against him by a fellow parking authority executive. He resigned from the job, which came with a $223,000 annual salary, and now receives a $158,628 annual pension. Now, Fenerty is seeking an additional six-figure...

Boston

Kids make their own art at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

What to do with your kids for the rest of winter break

Yesterday 3:44 pm Though the excitement of the holidays has come and gone, winter break is still in session. That means your kids still need to be entertained — and not by sitting in front of their new tech toys all day. Boston Public Schools don’t begin classes again until Jan. 3, but your kids can still engage in some educational activities thanks to museums around Boston which have amped up their programming for children and families during the December break. The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum may not be...
