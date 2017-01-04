District of Columbia residents filed complaints with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at a rate almost three times as high as Americans overall during the first 11 months of 2016, according to data from the U.S. agency.

Across the country, the per capita rate of complaints was 52.3 per 100,000 people during that period. In D.C., that rate was just over 152 per 100,000.

D.C. complaint rates exceeded national rates for each of the 11 products and services widely tracked by the CFPB. The District’s complaint rate for student loans (13.8 per 100,000 people) was 6.2 times the national figure. D.C.’s complaint rate for money transfers (1.9 per 100,000 people) was 4.6 times that of the country as a whole.

For the five products and services that elicited the most complaints nationwide — credit reporting, mortgages, debt collection, bank accounts and services, and credit cards — D.C.’s per capita rate was at least twice as high as the national rate.

In addition, complaint rates from nearby Maryland, Virginia and Delaware exceeded the national rate for almost all of the 11 products and services. Maryland’s per-capita complaint rate for mortgages was 22.4 per 100,000 residents, almost twice the U.S. rate of 11.4 per 100,000.

Similarly, Delaware’s complaint rate for credit cards (11 per 100,000) was almost double the national figure (5.7 per 100,000). The First State’s rate of complaints about payday loans (1.1 per 100,000) was more than 2.5 times the national rate (0.4 per 100,000).

For all of the products and services, complaints from Virginia residents exceeded the national per capita rate. For example, Virginians’ rate of complaints about mortgages (14.4 per 100,000) was about 26% higher than the national rate.

Overall, the number of consumer complaints coast to coast was up 9.3% for the first 11 months of 2016 compared with the same period a year ago. The CFPB said it wasn’t clear whether the upswing was caused by worsening conditions or greater consumer awareness of the bureau’s efforts.

See the full report for more details about the analysis and methodology.

Caren Weiner Campbell is a staff writer at NerdWallet. Email: ccampbell@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @ccampbell_nw.

