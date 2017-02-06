ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, February 06, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 2:51 pm

Trump will be blocked from speaking in UK Parliament

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said addressing the legislative body is "an earned honor."

Theresa May, U.K. prime minister, left, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Jan. 27.

Theresa May, U.K. prime minister, left, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Jan. 27.

Getty Images via Bloomberg

Photo:

The speaker of the British Parliament is blocking President Donald Trump from addressing the government body on his future state visit, citing Trump's executive order temporarily banning refugees from entering the United States.

The opportunity to speak to the House of Commons in London is "not an automatic right; it is an earned honor," Speaker John Bercow said, adding that he is "strongly opposed" to permitting the president to address lawmakers later this year, The Independent reported Monday.

"After the imposition of the migrant ban by President Trump I am even more strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall," Bercow continued, to the applause of members of Parliament.

A motion in opposition of Trump speaking in Westminster Hall — a venue typically used for such visits — garnered 163 signatures from members of Parliament. 

Bercow's statement comes a week after more than 1 million Brits signed a petition to block Trump from meeting Queen Elizabeth II. However, The Guardian reported that Prime Minister Theresa May — who extended the invitation to Trump after her visit to Washington, D.C., last month — will not withdraw.

Other members of Parliament have echoed Bercow's opposition to "racism and sexism," including Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron:

Trump famously referred to himself as "Mr. Brexit" while still on the campaign trail last year, seeming to say he would win the presidential election despite polls showing his opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, was favored. The vote to leave the European Union was, like Trump's election victory, a surprising one to many.

And when voters in the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, Trump — who was visiting Scotland for the opening of his golf course — said he thought "it's a great thing that happened."

More about Donald Trump

Democrats are already discussing the possibility of Trump's impeachemnt

Democrats discuss Trump impeachment

Just a couple weeks into Trump's administration, some Democrats are already contemplating the president's possible impeachment. Rep. Maxine Waters of California tweeted last week that her "greatest desire was to lead @realDonaldTrump right into impeachment."
Activist lawyers at JFK diner close up shop [1 Photos]'Negative polls are fake news:' Trump blasts media in latest tweetsThe Foreman Forecast: Trouble in Trumptown
Seth Rollins is on the shelf. At least that's what WWE wants us to believe.

WWE Talk: Is the Seth Rollins injury a total work?

After the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time at the hands of my New England Patriots, we are knee deep in the road to WrestleMania. Knee deep in a road? Does that metaphor make any sense? Does life make sense? What is life? Philosophy aside, all wrestling mark eyes seem to be on the well-being of a certain architect. An architect who was very recently rebuilt in rehab fell victim to a karmic return of the injuries he doled out to the likes of Sting and Finn Balor. Yes, Seth Rollins...
Bill Belichick sent Stephen Gostkowski out for a 33-yard field goal with less than 10 minutes left in Super Bowl LI.

The anatomy of the Patriots' epic Super Bowl LI comeback win

Here’s going to be the most forgotten aspect of the New England Patriots’ epic comeback in Super Bowl LI:  Bill Belichick’s decision to send Stephen Gostkowski out for a 33-yard field goal rather than make a desperate attempt at fourth-and-15, even considering the 28-9 deficit the Patriots faced against the Atlanta Falcons with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game. Desperate times call for measures much the same, and the Patriots were just that.  What good was the sure-thing considering...
Boston Ballet Ball 2017 co-chairs Hannah Grove and Alison Quirk19Photos

The Boston Ballet's Ball of Enchantment was this weekend's most glamorous engagement [PHOTOS]

The Castle at Park Plaza played host to a dreamy fairy tale scene that appeared to be plucked from the sets of Marius Petipa's "The Sleeping Beauty." The Boston Ballet's Ball of Enchantment was held Saturday evening, for a night of cocktails, entertainment and mingling between the esteemed company, trustees and patrons of the Boston Ballet. RELATED: 'Our American Hamlet' kicks off Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's spring program Co-chairs Hannah Grove and Alison Quirk helmed the annual...
Zayn Malik seen on the streets of Manhattan on December 9, 2016 in New York City.

Zayn Malik slams critics over anxiety

Zayn Malik has a message for all of his, um, haters.  The singer and former One Direction boy bander took to Twitter over the weekend to remind everyone that he’s here to stay.  Related: Zayn Malik reveals struggle with anxiety According to Daily Mail, The “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer has only sporadically appeared on stage, thanks to his struggle with anxiety. And I guess somebody told him that because of said struggle, he should just quit music all together. But even I, a humble gossip...
Alex Karpovksy, Ray Ploshansky in 'Girls,' at the Season 6 premiere. 

‘Girls’ Alex Karpovsky: 'Ray would flip the f—k out' about Trump

Alex Karpovksy’s irascible, endearing Ray is the moral center of “Girls,” the elder in the friend group who offers a critical take on their narcissism. Ahead of the show’s final season, the 41-year-old Newton, Mass. native tells us what Ray’s doing back with Marnie and how his conscientious — albeit existentially conflicted — character would have found his calling as an activist post Trump’s election.   Related: Andrew Rannells: Elijah thinks he's the star of 'Girls' Ray is back with Marnie....
Kedi

'Kedi' is the Turkish cat documentary that will save us all

‘Kedi’ Director: Ceyda Torun Genre: Cat documentary Rating: NR 4 (out of 5) Globes Every now and then, the political columnist Ana Marie Cox floods her Twitter feed with cute pet photos. Sometimes it’s because the world suddenly got awful. Other times it’s just ‘cause. She's been doing it a lot more recently, for obvious reasons, each one a virtual tidal wave of feline and canine whippersnappers. Each bout is so numerous and aggressive they can almost be annoying; there’s so much adorbs you may...
Tom Brady became one of us in the aftermath of Deflategate.

Tom Brady and the Super Bowl LI champion Patriots - the perfect Boston story

This year’s Patriots were so perfectly Boston. In beating the Falcons in Super Bowl LI Sunday night in Houston, the Pats extended their middle finger to the rest of the NFL, just like Bostonians enjoy nothing more than giving the rest of the country a giant F-U at every opportunity. Now, Bill Belichick has always been one of us. He’s gritty, he’s no nonsense, he doesn’t care about what the rest of the country thinks of him, and most important, he has that Will Hunting,...
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick celebrate their fifth Super Bowl win Sunday night in Houston.

Patriots overcome greatest deficit in Super Bowl history to beat Falcons

Three things we learned from the Patriots absolutely unreal comeback Sunday night in Super Bowl LI: 1. This was the greatest Super Bowl ever played Yeah, we seem to say that every few years when a moment of drama transforms early February on the NFL's largest stage. But this was it, seeing as it was the first Super Bowl to ever go into overtime, never mind the epic comeback on the part of the New England Patriots, who fought back from a 25-point deficit to force an extra period and beat the...

Most Commented

Brady loses his shirt, but smiling after emotional Super win
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Rendering of "We Were Strangers Once Too"3Photos

New sculpture in Times Square is a Valentine to immigrants

Today 2:11 pm Times Square is giving a Valentine to all the immigrants of New York City. A new heart-shaped sculpture called “We Were Once Strangers Too” will be unveiled today on Duffy Square, which won the Times Square Alliance’s ninth annual heart-themed design competition for Valentine’s Day. It’s made up of 33 rods ringed in red and pink bands showing the number of immigrants from over 100 countries who call NYC home — out of a city of 8.25 million, 3.13 million residents were born in another country,...

Philadelphia

The Steelers will almost certainly resign free agent Le'Veon Belll.

When does NFL free agency start (in 2017)?

Today 1:41 pm The NFL continues to dominate the year-round sports calendar. The next important date for football fans — and front office personnel — to note is March 9. Beginning on March 1, NFL teams can use the franchise tag. And pecularly, still, NFL teams can "negotiate" with prospective free agents between March 7 and March 9. But the 9th at 4 p.m. is when contracts can be signed and announced.  There are some big name free agents available this offseason so there will surely be a little bit of a...

Boston

Seth Rollins is on the shelf. At least that's what WWE wants us to believe.

WWE Talk: Is the Seth Rollins injury a total work?

Today 2:17 pm After the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time at the hands of my New England Patriots, we are knee deep in the road to WrestleMania. Knee deep in a road? Does that metaphor make any sense? Does life make sense? What is life? Philosophy aside, all wrestling mark eyes seem to be on the well-being of a certain architect. An architect who was very recently rebuilt in rehab fell victim to a karmic return of the injuries he doled out to the likes of Sting and Finn Balor. Yes, Seth Rollins...


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Read

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Viral News
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News
Top Lifestyle News