On Friday, tens of thousands of people converged on the National Mall in Washington to watch the inauguration of President Donald Trump. But not nearly as many people as the president and his staff thought.

By Saturday, rattled by widespread protests across the nation, Trump's press secretary, Sean Spicer, used his first White House briefing as a forum to blame journalists, accusing news outlets of "deliberately false reporting" on the inaugural celebration, saying, "This was the largest audience to witness an inauguration, period.

The following day, Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway defended Spicer on NBC's "Meet the Press," saying he had offered "alternative facts" to media reports.

Conway's statement was met with widespread disbelief. But on Twitter, it also prompted the birth of a viral hashtag and plenty of memes mocking the president and his team. #AlternativeFact took off, with users tweeting other blatant non-truths — like claiming Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton actually won the election, and praising the Green Bay Packers.

Even Courtney Love Cobain got in on the fun, tweeting Sunday night, "I've NEVER done any drugs in my life nor have I ever swore in public nor smoked a cigarette #alternativefact."