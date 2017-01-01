Philadelphia began 2017 with two homicides early Sunday morning, police said.

Around 2:15 a.m., a guard at The Crazy Leprechaun in Port Richmond shot a man who stabbed him in the back and hit him in the head with a club. The unidentified suspect had attacked the guard after he was not allowed back into the closed bar to use the restroom. The suspect was shot in the back and later died at Temple University Hospital.

The condition of the guard, who has not been identified, is unknown, and he has not been charged, police said.

Just before 3 a.m., police found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest on West Willard Street in Tioga. The victim has not been identified, and police are searching for a suspect.

THE VIOLENCE BEGAN BEFORE MIDNIGHT

In addition to the fatal shootings, three people were injured in two separate stabbings and two men are in stable condition following a double shooting.

Two women were stabbed on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Olney around 11:19 p.m. One was stabbed twice in the chest and twice in each arm and the other once in the wrist. Both are in stable condition at Einsten University Hospital, police said.

A man was stabbed once in the back and twice in the arm on Moore Street in Point Breeze around 11:30 p.m. He is in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital.

Two men in their early 20s were injured in a double shooting in Nicetown around 2:15 a.m., police said. No arrests have been made, and suspects have not been identified. Both men are in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.