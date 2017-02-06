More than 30 Pennsylvania state representatives and five state senators are pushing back against Philadelphia's soda tax, saying it's unconstitutional and "will result in lost sales tax revenue."

Legislators filed a 64-page brief Monday, calling on the Commonwealth Court to overturn the 1.5-cents-per-ounce surcharge on soda and other sweetened beverages that went into effect on Jan. 1, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

According to the brief, the sweetened beverage tax violates the Sterling Act, which prohibits Philly from taxing items already taxed by the state, as well as the Uniformity Clause of the Pennsylvania Constitution by applying the tax "based on quantity or volume, not value, a set percent, or capped amount."

The bipartisan coalition of legislators across 28 counties, including Philadelphia, argue violations of the Sterling Act could negatively impact the state's budget, as well.

Attempts to challenge the soda tax were unsuccessful before the new year. The latest, a suit brought by a group of Philadelphia restaurants, beverage industry associations and soda consumers, was dismissed in court in late December, paving the way for Mayor Jim Kenney and the city to implement the tax as funding for expansion of early-childhood education.