ADVERTISEMENT
Friday, January 13, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 9:53 am

American Bible Society to build $60M exhibit along Independence Mall

The Faith & Liberty Discovery Center in Philadelphia will explore the Bible's connection to America's founding.

The Faith & Liberty Discovery Center will open in fall 2018 on the first floor of the Wells Fargo Building, along Independence Mall.

The Faith & Liberty Discovery Center will open in fall 2018 on the first floor of the Wells Fargo Building, along Independence Mall.

Screenshot / Google Maps

Photo:

The American Bible Society is building a $60 million exhibit along Independence Mall, intended to trace the connection between America's founding and the Bible.

The Faith & Liberty Discovery Center will open at Fifth and Market streets in one of Philadelphia's most historic neighborhoods, multiple reports said.

The Bible Society, which moved from New York to Philly in 2015, made the announcement Wednesday morning with Mayor Jim Kenney, who said that the exhibit will be "another great tourist attraction" at Independence Mall.

The 40,000-square-foot attraction will be housed on the first floor of the Wells Fargo Building.

Local Projects, a design firm best known for its work on the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, will head the project. A local firm, Saylor Gregg — part of Jacobs Wyper Architects — is also involved in the highly intereractive design.

Specific exhibits, displays and programs haven't been announced yet, and the Bible Society could not be reached for a comment.

But at Wednesday's event, Bible Society President Roy Peterson said by tracking the impact the Bible has had in America since colonial times, viewers will better "understand our country, its founding and how people were inspired by the Bible,” he told the Philadelphia Business Journal.

But a video featuring Saylor Gregg architects behind the project was posted to YouTube Tuesday.

The center will be among impressive neighbors: the National Constitution Center, Independence Hall, the Philadelphia History Museum, the American Philosophical Society Museum, the National Museum of American Jewish History and the Museum of the American Revolution.

Related Links

American Bible Society President and CEO Roy Peterson announced on Wednesday that the non-profit, on of the largest in the country, will be moving its headquarters to Philadelphia.

American Bible Society will move global headquarters to Philadelphia

The American Bible Society is bringing the word of God to Philadelphia.  The almost 200-year-old non-profit announced Wednesday it's moving its global headquarters from New York City to Old City. The society has published and distributed bibles to American service men and women from the Civil War to the Iraq War. CEO Roy Peterson said Philadelphia, and specifically old city, was the society's logical new home. "The ones who were part of the birthing of this nation had a vision for this that we...
Conservative Christian rally will converge on Independence Mall this weekendHistoric Bible Society part of Philly's business boom [3 Photos]PHOTOS: DOMA Decision Day at Independence Mall [24 Photos]
Dorrance Dance

Get down with Dorrance Dance, tell all at Story Slam and more things to do this weekend

ART   M/othering   Some psychologists believe that the unique characteristics of human affective bonds, from friendship to romance, evolved from the mother-child bond. If this is true, then by examining contemporary ideas and experiences of motherhood, the artists in this show—Fletcher Boote, Maya Pindyck, Tereza Swanda and Angela Rose Voulgarelis—are, to some extent, examining all of us.     Through February 4 Gallery 263, 263 Prospect St., Cambridge Free, http://bit.ly/1zw7EA1   Community Art...
Sleepless

'Sleepless' is busy trash that will play well on Sunday cable

‘Sleepless’ Director: Baran bo Odar Stars: Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan Rating: R 3 (out of 5) Globes Multiplexes rarely get lean, dirty one-off thrillers these days, and when they do they’re rarely anchored by Oscar winners. So enjoy “Sleepless,” a hunk of junk whose real genre is “Movies That Will One Day Play Well on Cable When You Have a Sunday Hangover.” It moves fast and it has enough shiny distractions — overqualified actors, epic punch-outs, an almost Guinness-level number of twists...
Rose Bertram hot new Instagram pics, photos, video46Photos

Rose Bertram hot new Instagram pics, photos, video

Rose Bertram is a 22-year-old Belgian model who will be appearing in this February’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. In 2015, Bertram was the first Belgian model to ever appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Bertram is dating Dutch soccer player Gregory van der Wiel. Above are some of Bertram’s hottest Instagram photos as well as some photos from Getty Images. The video above is an agency video.
Jeremy Ebobisse might not be the consensus No. 1 overall pick.

MLS Notebook: Atlanta, Minnesota looking to trade at draft; Red Bulls Argentine left back update

The past few weeks have been a strangely quiet time in MLS, with plenty of buzzing about moves (Jonathan dos Santos to Los Angeles?) but little substance right now. An odd time that will end this week with the MLS SuperDraft and the league’s combine. Both expansion teams, appear wanting to do some wheeling and dealing, not shocking given that both sides have numerous holes to fill before kicking off in March. A league source tells Metro that both Atlanta and Minnesota are both looking to move...
The Babadook

10 horror films to stream this Friday the 13th

If there’s ever a Friday night worth actually staying in — preferably with others, though your sad lonesome will do — it’s when a Friday lands on the 13th of a month. It’s an excuse to dial up a horror movie, and if you’ve thrown out all your old DVDs, Blu-rays or (gasp) even VHS tapes, then streaming services … sort of have your back. Tragically, there’s too few of the genre’s classics on there: not “The Exorcist,” not John Carpenter’s “Halloween” or “The Thing,” not “The Texas Chain Saw...
Houston's Jadeveon Clowney sacks Tom Brady in 2015.

Patriots - Texans: 3 things to watch for in NFL playoffs divisional round

It's January, which around New England means it's finally football season. Fresh off of their first round bye, the Patriots will host the Houston Texans on Saturday (8:15 p.m., CBS) in the divisional round. It's a record seventh straight year that the Patriots will host a divisional game, as they finished with the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the sixth time since the new format was established in 1990 - also the most of any NFL team. If they can beat the Texans, they'll go to their sixth straight...
Tom Brady will be looking for yet another playoff victory Saturday night against Houston.

What time do the Patriots play Texans Saturday (TV start, kickoff)?

The Patriots will host the Texans Saturday night in the AFC divisional round. Kickoff for the game is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS. New England is, as of Thursday afternoon, a 16-point favorite against Houston. The Pats pounded the Texans in Week 3 of the season, 27-0, without starting quarterback Tom Brady. If the Patriots get past the Texans, they will advance to the AFC Championship game, which will be played on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6:40...
Heimlich, developer of maneuver to save choking victims, dead at 96

Heimlich, developer of maneuver to save choking victims, dead at 96

(This December 17, 2016 story was corrected to recast paragraph 14 and show that Red Cross adopted Heimlich method in 1976) By Bill Trott (Reuters) - Henry Heimlich, the medical maverick who came up with a maneuver credited with saving thousands of choking victims but who damaged his standing as a proponent of the curative powers of malaria, died on Saturday at the age of 96. Heimlich, a doctor who developed a life-saving technique to dislodge airway blockages, died at Christ Hospital in...

Most Commented

ADVERTISEMENT

New York

NYPD officers line Fifth Avenue to pay tribute to Det. Steven McDonald. 7Photos

New York pays its last respects to NYPD Detective Steven McDonald

Today 1:11 pm “My dad wanted to make sure his time on earth wasn't wasted. He loved the NYPD to the end.” The words of Conor McDonald were proven to be reciprocated as thousands of NYPD officers paid tribute to his father, Detective Steven McDonald, on Friday in Manhattan. He died Tuesday. McDonald, 59, was buried following the morning funeral Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue. The NYPD officer was paralyzed in 1986 after being shot three times — in the neck, wrist and right eye — while...

Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross

Philadelphia Police implemented nearly all recommended reforms: DOJ

Today 1:12 pm In 2013, former Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Charles Ramsey asked the federal government to review the department's policies and practices after fatal shootings by officers were found to be on the rise. Four years later, the review continues, but a report the U.S. Department of Justice released Friday noted that the department had completed 91 percent of the recommendations issued by the federal Community Oriented Policing Services. The report praised the department for creating...

Boston

Political pints and puns: Bukowski Tavern to host a 'Golden... Sunshine' draft party

Political pints and puns: Bukowski Tavern to host a 'Golden... Sunshine' draft party

Today 12:08 pm “Golden Shower” puns took social media by storm this past week, amidst the circulation of some unverified documents regarding the President-Elect’s alleged activities in a supposed Moscow hotel. While the jokes keep pouring, the allegations have yet to put any halt in Donald Trump’s Inauguration on Jan. 20. If you're still looking for a place to watch it, Chef Brian Poe at Bukowski Tavern in Inman Square will host an early afternoon viewing party with a menu of satirically political delights....
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter

READ TODAY'S PAPER

MOST READMOST RECENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Events by Metro
Top Entertainment News
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Lifestyle News