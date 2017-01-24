The Sixers' first overall pick Ben Simmons had a scheduled examination in New York on Monday and reports say he has healed and has experienced no setbacks to his injured right foot.

With the "Jones fracture" healed, the next question is when will the 6-foot-10 rookie make his NBA debut?

No timetable has officially been laid out for when Simmons will set foot on the floor during an NBA regular season game, but he has been actively participating in practice and has been traveling with the team — both good signs that he will lace up soon.

A fair guess would place his debut not long after the NBA All-Star Weekend next month.

Another injured Sixers rookie, Joel Embiid, does have a timetable laid out for his minor knee contusion injury. He is expected to sit out both games of the 76ers' back-to-back against the Clippers and Bucks but The Vertical reports he will play Friday in Philly's nationally televised game against the Rockets on ESPN.