On April 28, Caitlyn Jenner, former Olympian and reality show star, will appear at the Penn Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology to discuss her book, “The Secrets of My Life,” with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Buzz Bissenger.

Formerly known as Bruce Jenner, Caitlyn came out in a television interview about her transition, becoming pop culture’s most famous transgendered person.

Tickets cost $37 and include admission to the event as well as a copy of her book.

If you go:

Caitlyn Jenner — “The Secrets of My Life”

Friday, April 28

7:30 p.m.

Penn Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology

3260 South Street

$37

freelibrary.org