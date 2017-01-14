The co-founder of a boardwalk amusement park empire in Wildwood, New Jersey, has died.

William “Bill” Morey died Wednesday, the family-owned company announced on Friday. He was 87.

Morey and his brother, Will, founded Morey’s Piers in 1969. The company runs three piers in Wildwood — Surfside Pier, Mariner’s Pier and Adventure Pier — that feature more than 100 amusement-park rides. It also owns two beachfront water parks, Raging Waters and Ocean Oasis.

Morey, a lifelong resident of Wildwood, is survived by his wife, Dolores, four children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21.