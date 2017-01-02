ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 02, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 11:06 am

Delaware man survives in New Year's Eve Istanbul club shooting

Jake Raak told news outlets that he survived the ordeal that killed 39 by playing dead.

Jake Raak, a 35-year-old Delaware resident, was among around 60 people injured in the shooting early Sunday morning.

Jake Raak, a 35-year-old Delaware resident, was among around 60 people injured in the shooting early Sunday morning.

Facebook

Photo:

An American man shot in the New Year's Eve attack on a nightclub in Istanbul says he survived the early morning ordeal by playing dead as a gunman fired more than 100 rounds into the crowd early Sunday morning.

"When he shot me I didn't move — I just let him shoot me," Jake Raak, 35, told NBC News. "I was shot when I was already on the ground. He was shooting people that he had already shot."

Raak, from Greenville, Delaware, said the gunman sprayed bullets through the crowd and targeted those who were lying on the floor. ISIS has since claimed responsibility for the early-morning bloodbath, allegedly targeting Christians in a statement posted to Twitter.

More than 60 people were injured and 39 were killed – most of whom were foreigners – in the rampage at Istanbul's Reina nightclub around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The incident barely lasted 10 minutes.

Raak was with a group of about nine people, seven of whom were shot. The Chadds Ford native said he was shot in the hip and the bullet traveled to his knee.

"You just have to stay as calm as you can," he told NBC News. "I took a bullet."

Surveillance footage of the suspect has emerged as a manhunt is underway in Turkey. The chilling footage shows the gunman – armed with a long-barreled firearm and dressed in black, wearing a backpack – outside the club before storming inside.

He killed a police officer and civilian outside, then sprayed bullets on the crowd at Reina, packed with an estimated 500 people celebrating the new year.

Turkish police have detained eight people, and are questioning them in connection to the attack. Authorities believe the shooter, however, carried out the attack alone.

ISIS forces posted a statement on Twitter early Monday claiming responsibility for the attack.

"In continuation of the blessed operations which ISIS carries out against Turkey, a soldier of the brave caliphate attacked one of the most popular nightclubs while Christians were celebrating their holiday," the statement, which has not been independently verified, said.

Another statement, released through a news agency unofficially tied to the terror group, claimed the attack was retaliation against Turkish military involvement in Syria.

More about Terrorism

Gunman kills 39 in Istanbul nightclub attack, manhunt under way12Photos

Gunman kills 39 in Istanbul nightclub attack, manhunt under way

A gunman opened fire on New Year revelers at a packed nightclub on the shores of Istanbul's Bosphorus waterway on Sunday killing at least 39 people, including many foreigners, then fled the scene. Some people jumped into the Bosphorus waters to save themselves after the attacker opened fire at random in the Reina nightclub just over an hour into the new year. Officials spoke of a single attacker but some reports, including on social media, suggested there may have been more. The attack shook...
Berlin market attack suspect killed in shootout in Italy: Security sourcePhiladelphia police on alert after Berlin terror attackPennsylvania woman and her children appear in Taliban hostage video
Kristian Dyer's 3 things we learned: Giants dismiss Redskins

Kristian Dyer's 3 things we learned: Giants dismiss Redskins

There is momentum now for the New York Giants, a 19-10 win at the Washington Redskins now gives them three wins in the final four games of the regular season as they head into the playoffs. The Giants, now 11-5, have to feel good about the play of their defense in the win over an NFC East rival while getting the bad taste of their mouth from an embarrassing Week 16 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants took the lead via a Robbie Gould 22-yard field goal in the first quarter and then...
The Jets took down the Bills in both teams' season finales.

Tony Williams' 3 things we learned: Jets go out on a high note

The banged-up Jets played out the string with a 30-10 win over a Buffalo Bills (7-9) team that was enduring a similar fate. It wasn’t necessarily an artistic sendoff, but Gang Green showed enough flashes to give its tortured faithful a proper ending to an arduous and injury-plagued season. There were many notable players inactive – and among the more distinguished names in street clothes were defensive tackle Steve McLendon, tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, and cornerback Nick Marshall. The...
Nick Saban and Alabama will be shooting for yet another National Championship.

When is 2017 Alabama - Clemson game? (Date, day for college football title)

The 2016-17 college football national championship game will be played on Monday, Jan. 9 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Kickoff for the national title game rematch between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson is slated for 8 p.m. and will be broadcast across the ESPN platform.  Clemson got to college football's title game by slamming Ohio State, 31-0, on New Year's Eve in the national semi-final. Alabama earned their slot by dumping Washington, 24-7. Alabama beat Clemson, 45-40, in a...
Tom Brady and the Patriots will be shooting for their fifth Super Bowl win in the 2017 NFL Playoffs.

Updated: 2017 NFL Playoffs Schedule (football wild card, start time)

A look at the full schedule for the 2016-17 NFL Playoffs. The pro football playoffs start the weekend of Jan. 7 and climax with Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Texas. Saturday, Jan. 7 Raiders at Texans (4:35 p.m., ESPN) Lions at Seahawks (8:15 p.m., NBC) Sunday, Jan. 8 Dolphins at Steelers (1 p.m., CBS) Giants at Packers (4:40 p.m., FOX) Saturday, Jan. 14  Falcons host (4:35 p.m., FOX) Patriots host (8:15 p.m., CBS) Sunday, Jan. 15 Chiefs host (1 p.m., NBC) Cowboys host (4:40 p.m., FOX) Sunday, Jan....
Jaroslav Halak leaves the ice during the Islanders game against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Islanders starting goaltender Jaroslav Halak placed on waivers

And then there were two? The New York Islanders’ crowded goaltender roster may have dropped to two after the team placed starter Jaroslav Halak on waivers Friday afternoon. The move comes after Halak was pulled in the second period during Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild for allowing four goals on 24 shots. Three of those goals came in a span of 80 seconds, giving the Wild their fastest three goals in franchise history. It was the third time Halak was pulled from the net in 11 games....
Todd Bowles and the Jets will look to finish their dismal season on a high note Sunday.

Tony Williams' 3 things to watch for: Jets take on Bills in season finale

Sunday marks the merciful finale of a Jets’ season that will go down in the annals as one of the worst in franchise history.   It would’ve been almost fitting, though, had old friend Rex Ryan been allowed to coach out the string and go against his former team one last time in a battle of coaches on the hot seat. But Ryan was axed by Sunday’s opponent, the Buffalo Bills (7-8), so this tilt will only feature one head coach whose job status is tenuous. Gang Green’s lead man, Todd Bowles, is...
Taraji P Henson

Taraji P. Henson wanted to inspire young women with 'Hidden Figures'

When Taraji P. Henson first went to meet Katherine Johnson — the woman she plays in “Hidden Figures” — she was greeted at her home by her two daughters. They hugged her and told the “Empire” actress, 46, how happy they were she was going to play their mother. “I was like, ‘No pressure,’” Henson jokes. Set in the 1960s, “Hidden Figures” tells the story of three women — Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae) — who were integral in the early days of the space...
You can get a workout AND a dance party with Trillfit's Jan. 7 Brunch + Burn class.

Sweat, sip and stick to your New Year’s Resolutions

You can chaturanga right into a glass of Pinot with the UnWINEd and unCORKed yoga sessions at Andover’s Oxygen Mind & Body. The in-studio session feature 60 minutes of relaxing flow — unCORK with gentle pilates or unWINE with vinyasa yoga — followed by an hour-long wine tasting. Oxygen founder and owner Amy Cieslik will lead the pilates session, while Berkshires-trained Sheila Wescott will conduct yoga. Jan. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2 Dundee Park, B01, Andover, $35, registration required,...

Most Commented

ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Kristian Dyer's 3 things we learned: Giants dismiss Redskins

Kristian Dyer's 3 things we learned: Giants dismiss Redskins

Today 8:00 am There is momentum now for the New York Giants, a 19-10 win at the Washington Redskins now gives them three wins in the final four games of the regular season as they head into the playoffs. The Giants, now 11-5, have to feel good about the play of their defense in the win over an NFC East rival while getting the bad taste of their mouth from an embarrassing Week 16 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants took the lead via a Robbie Gould 22-yard field goal in the first quarter and then...

Philadelphia

Philly Parking Authority won't issue tickets in certain areas today

Philly Parking Authority won't issue tickets in certain areas today

Today 9:52 am Visitors and residents driving in Philly Monday get one more gift this holiday season. The Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) will not ticket expired meter or time limit violations on residential blocks in observance of New Year's Day. Agency offices and impound lots will also be closed. The agency said safety regulations will remain in effect, so parking still will not be permitted in front of fire hydrants, in bus zones or in no parking areas.

Boston

Commuter rail crash kills man in Holbrook.

1 dead after collision with MBTA train

Yesterday 11:49 pm A person was killed Sunday when a car collided with an MBTA Commuter Rail train in Holbrook. Transit Police said they responded to a call at 1:20 p.m. for a vehicle struck by a train. When they arrived on scene, they found a car driven by a 63-year-old man was hit by an inbound Middleborough Commuter Rail train, WCVB reported. The 63-year-old man died from his injuries. Police said the man was trying to drive around the crossing gates when his vehicle was struck by the train. Approximately 42...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter

READ TODAY'S PAPER

MOST READMOST RECENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Events by Metro
Top Entertainment News
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Lifestyle News