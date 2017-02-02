As soon as the Super Bowl ends the NFL offseason unofficially begins. And when it does, the Eagles will be making some important moves.

With several players potentially on the chopping block (like Connor Barwin or Nolan Carroll), there will also be additions, and according to NJ.com, Dolphins wideout Kenny Stills is in the mix and could be a perfect fit for a team in desperate need of quality wide receivers.

NJ.com says, according to sources, that the Birds are "expected to make a push" for the 24-year-old, who caught 42 passes for 726 yards and nine touchdowns last year.

He has big play potential, speed and is youthful — just entering his prime. He averages 16.7 yards per catch over his career and has 18 catches of 40 yards or more in four seasons. Philly had just six last year.

Dawkins desires

Eagles legend and possible Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins is working for the Eagles' front office as the team's football operations executive. He was at the Senior Bowl last week helping scout players and appeared on Comcast SportsNet.

When asked about fellow safety John Lynch getting hired out of the broadcast booth to be 49ers general manager, Dawkins said: "In my opinion, he's the GM in training, they're just not saying it like that," Dawkins said.

Lynch will have the responsibilities of running the San Francisco front office, but Dawkins noted that he'll have a lot of help and will grow into the job.

Dawk was then asked if his intention, as he climbs the rungs of the Eagles front office in a more conventional path, if he wants to be an NFL GM some day.

"I'm not going to limit myself to anything, but that's definitely something that I can see potentially happening down the road at some point," he said. "But right now, I'm learning and giving at the same time. I'm giving up myself and the things I've learned, the things that I've been able to be blessed to communicate with my teammates to help them become them. I'm trying to do those same things with my new teammates, being in the front office and those guys on the field."

Wear it like Wentz

According to the NFL players association, Carson Wentz had the fifth best selling NFL jersey last season, trailing Tom Brady, Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott and Odell Beckham Jr.

Interestingly, four of those top five are players in the NFC East. Wentz is the only player from Philly in the top 50.

Fanatics also reported that dog-loving Wentz has the No. 1 selling pet jersey.