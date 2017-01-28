Philadelphians who saw a police car chase and several closed roads in Center City Friday night needn’t worry. It was just the first night of shooting for Philly native Kevin Hart’s next movie.

Filming for “Untouchable,” which also stars Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman, shut West Market Street and a portion JFK Boulevard through Saturday morning.

Hart, Cranston and Kidman were not part of Friday’s shoot, but that doesn't mean that locals won't get to spot them at some point during filming.

Hart posted a photo from a rehearsal table read with his castmates, director and producer on Friday, saying they “are ready to hit the ground running.”