Philly Wine lovers, rejoice! The best time of year is quickly approaching — Philly Wine Week, now in its fourth year. From March 19 through March 26, the city’s wine experts, wine bars, restaurateurs and winemakers come together with wine fans of all levels to educate and build community.

Co-founder Kate Moroney Miller says in a press release:

“All of us at Philly Wine Week are looking to change the perception of wine as something complicated, stuffy and only to be enjoyed on special occasions. And what better place to show how unfussy something is than our very own city, where keeping things casual and unpretentious is the way of life.”

Tickets are now on sale here.

The popular Opening Corks event kicks off Wine Week at the Academy of Natural Sciences from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.