Philadelphia’s second-term District Attorney Seth Williams is facing a growing field of opponents in his re-election effort this year, including four from his own party.

Two more candidates hoping to unseat Williams, a Democrat, joined the race Monday, bringing the number of political opponents to five.

Former Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Michael Untermeyer announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination.

Beth Grossman, also a veteran of the prosecutor's office, is the first Republican to throw her hat in the ring, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Untermeyer served four years in the Philadelphia Office of the District Attorney, and another 11 years with the state's Office of the Attorney General. His experience spans cases involving money laundering and asset forfeiture, narcotics investigations and violations of the state liquor laws under former Gov. Ed Rendell. Prior to working in Philly, Untermeyer was a trial attorney in the New York City Law Department.

He has worked in private practice since 2004, and is currently with Center City firm Lyman & Ash.

Untermeyer has expressed an interest in reforming the city's bail system through lower-cost innovative measures, and reducing the number of heroin overdoses by imposing a "zero tolerance" policy on illegal handguns. He also wants to charge heroin dealers with homicide in cases involving fatal overdoses, the Inky reported.

Grossman is also in private practice with Nenner & Namerow, and has a history in public service.

She has served as chief of staff to the commissioner of the city Department Licenses and Inspections, and spent more than two decades as an assistant district attorney, as well as five years as in-house counsel in the office.

Grossman announced her candidacy through a video posted to YouTube yesterday.

"Philadelphia needs a district attorney who is not afraid of trying creative solutions," she said in the video, addressing bail reform.

Recalling her childhood on Kensington Avenue, Grossman said she wants to focus on "quality of life issues and public nuisances."

Untermeyer joins three Democrats, former Philadelphia managing director Rich Negrin, former Assistant District Attorney Joe Khan and Judge Teresa Carr Deni of the municipal court, in the race for the party nomination.