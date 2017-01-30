Even though he was seen warming up, lightly, Monday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center ahead of Philly's make-up game against the Kings, the team announced Joel Embiid wasn't available to play.

In fact, with three to four days on the sideline, Embiid will not be playing either in Dallas on Wednesday or San Antonio Thursday.

"There's no red flags here. We're just going overboard," Brett Brown told the media Monday.

He is listed as out with a knee injury, but it could just be precautionary procedures to keep the big man healthy. Or maybe they are a bit too close to having a draft position outside the top 10 after going 10-5 in their last 10 games.

There is no word as to whether he will return to the floor Saturday in Detroit or home against San Antonio next Sunday but the Sixers did confirm that Jahlil Okafor will be able to play while Embiid is sidelined.

Embiid leads all rookies in scoring, rebounding and blocks and is the leading candidate for NBA Rookie of the Year.