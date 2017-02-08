The Sixers told reporters Wednesday that star center Joel Embiid, who has not played since Jan. 27, will miss Philly's home game Wednesday night against the Spurs.

He will also not travel to Orlando with the team for the second part of a back-to-back against the Magic Thursday. The team is optimistic he'll be back and ready to go against the Heat when they come to town Saturday for the team's final home game before the All-Star break.

Embiid has a right knee injury and participated "lightly" in practice Wednesday. He leads all NBA rookies in points, rebounds and blocks per game and is expected top participate in the All-Star Weekend's skills competition and rookie challenge.