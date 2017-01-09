A man apparently rushing to catch a subway train was killed after attempting to leap aboard the train as it pulled away from the station, SEPTA officials said Sunday.

The man, whose identity wasn’t disclosed by authorities, reached the train just as its doors closed early Saturday morning at the Olney Transportation Center, SEPTA Assistant General Manager Fran Kelly told The Philadelphia Inquirer. He then tried to board the train by jumping from the platform onto the area between two cars.

The man fell to the tracks and was killed. His body wasn’t discovered until the next train arrived and ran over it.

The Olney Transportation Center is located at the border of Logan, Ogontz and Fern Rock neighborhoods in Philadelphia.