When the Eagles set their priorities this offseason chances are, after giving big extensions to Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and Vinny Curry, they won't be big spenders on the defensive line.

Expected to focus on wide receiver and secondary, the Eagles could let Bennie Logan walk.

Logan, the big man in the middle at defensive tackle, will be an unrestricted free agent in a few months when the period begins and at 27 he is one of the better names expected to be available.

One NFC East squad that will be looking to upgrade its defensive line is Washington, which according to NJ.com is eager to improve its 24th ranked run defense with a bona fide run-stopper.

Philadelphia will probably make some kind of offer to Logan, a third-round pick who recently said he loved playing with his fellow line mates, but other teams wil no doubt be willing and able to throw more money at the 6-foot-2, 309 pound veteran.