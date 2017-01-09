Joel Embiid won Instagram again (he won on Twitter earlier this week when he tweeted at Donald Trump, looking for NBA All-Star Game support). Sorry to Mia Khalifa — the outspoken Washington sports fanatic, former porn star and social media savant.

On Monday, Khalifa captioned an Instagram photo on her account of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Nerlens Noel as "Room full of L's."

Embiid responded swiftly, saying "says the women [sic] with miles of D.”

Is this the start of a feud between the two social-media apt celebrities? While you think about that, enjoy some highlights of Khalifa's Instagram page.