A man died after a Philadelphia police officer used an electric stun gun on him during a scuffle in North Philly early Thursday morning, according to news reports.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Poplar Street around 5 a.m., on a call of a man yelling in the home, 6abc reported.

Once on the scene, an officer got into a scuffle with the 55-year-old man, and deployed a Taser on him, according to reports. He was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police are investigating.

Last March, an internal affairs investigation cleared a SEPTA transit officer of wrongdoing, after he deployed a Taser on an aggressive man who was high on PCP. The two struggled for eight minutes, with the officer using his Taser on the man, Omar Lopez, 10 times in that October 2015 confrontation.