The former Philadelphia Parking Authority executive director in September accusations of sexual harassment is seeking a payout of more than $200,000 from the city.

Vince Fenerty Jr., who took over at the authority in 2005, stepped down after a series of sexual assault accusations made against him by a fellow parking authority executive. He resigned from the job, which came with a $223,000 annual salary, and now receives a $158,628 annual pension.

Now, Fenerty is seeking an additional six-figure payout, a source told Philly.com, for unused vacation and sick time.

A PPA spokesman did not confirm any dollar amount Fenerty has filed for, saying it's still being calculated.

The former parking boss was accused of harassing two coworkers.

More than a decade ago, Fenerty allegedly licked a woman's ear, pulled down her shirt and made inappropriate comments to her at a party. The state agency offered the woman $150,000 in 2007, but she declined — fearing retaliation if she accepted — and continued working at the PPA until she was ultimately fired, the Inquirer's Mike Newell reported.

​That woman's allegation did not come to light until the day Fenerty stepped down in late September. Earlier that day, he was suspended following a report from an independent investigation that found he had harassed a parking authority senior executive over the course of two years.

Fenerty footed the $30,000 bill for that investigation, and was initially permitted to stay on the job, though with restricted powers and responsibilities.

He had been with the parking authority since 1983.