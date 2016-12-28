The former Philadelphia Parking Authority executive director in September accusations of sexual harassment is seeking a payout of more than $200,000 from the city.
Vince Fenerty Jr., who took over at the authority in 2005, stepped down after a series of sexual assault accusations made against him by a fellow parking authority executive. He resigned from the job, which came with a $223,000 annual salary, and now receives a $158,628 annual pension.
Now, Fenerty is seeking an additional six-figure payout, a source told Philly.com, for unused vacation and sick time.
A PPA spokesman did not confirm any dollar amount Fenerty has filed for, saying it's still being calculated.
The former parking boss was accused of harassing two coworkers.
More than a decade ago, Fenerty allegedly licked a woman's ear, pulled down her shirt and made inappropriate comments to her at a party. The state agency offered the woman $150,000 in 2007, but she declined — fearing retaliation if she accepted — and continued working at the PPA until she was ultimately fired, the Inquirer's Mike Newell reported.
That woman's allegation did not come to light until the day Fenerty stepped down in late September. Earlier that day, he was suspended following a report from an independent investigation that found he had harassed a parking authority senior executive over the course of two years.
Fenerty footed the $30,000 bill for that investigation, and was initially permitted to stay on the job, though with restricted powers and responsibilities.
He had been with the parking authority since 1983.