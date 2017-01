Valley Forge Casino Resort debuted a new weekly entertainment series this past Saturday in their Vault nightclub — “Dueling Pianos.” The high energy show comes courtesy of Center City’s Howl at the Moon and features different musicians tickling the ivories to the tune of 80s, 90s and 00s dance hits.

Were you there for the first show? Check out our photos from Andre Flewellen.

The party continues this Saturday night from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

For more information, click here.