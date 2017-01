On New Year’s Eve, over 1500 people were in attendance at the Hyatt Bellevue’s Glitter City Gala. Guests enjoyed live music from The Rockets and performances from DJ Joe Broscoe and DJ Sojo in addition to a 6-hour open bar. There was even a Liberty Bell Drop that culminated with confetti descending upon the space.

Were you there? Check out our event photos from HughE Dillon.