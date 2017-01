OWN IT, CAN'T STOP WON'T STOP! *Sign pick up info* 🤜🖤🤛 Two opportunities- • If you are going to D.C. Pick up a free sign tomorrow (Thursday) night at @tmoms upstairs from 7:30-9pm! (Sticks are not allowed in D.C. so you will get a stickless 😥 sign, poster style!) Signs are free, if you want to donate towards supplies go for it but I don't expect it! I'll only have about 30 at tmoms as the rest will be for Philly. • 2. If you are staying in PHILLY (STICKS ALLOWED YAY) for the March come meet me at @oneshotcafe Sat morning from 8:30-9:30 for a sign!!! We will leave from there for the march (taking the EL) so let's MAKE IT REIGN and get a badass crew together. • This is an important day please make it a priority 🖤✨👯 • Anyone joining Saturday that wants to make a playlist? I'll have my Bluetooth speaker 🤜🖤🤛 @outoffocus77 @gunsgarcia • THE DAY OF THE MARCH HASHTAG #POWERHEARTS AND I WILL UPLOAD YOUR PHOTOS TO MY STORY FOR THE COUNTRY TO SEE US ROAR #WILDHEARTS • #powerhearts #womensmarch #pussypower #ownit #conquer #cantstopwontstop #asiseeitpussy #NowWeConquer #MakeItREIGN #phillystreetart #streetart #staples #homedepot

A photo posted by Amberella // Amber Lynn (@amberellaxo) on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:34pm PST