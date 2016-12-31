A suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Pennsylvania State Police officer was shot and killed by troopers Saturday morning, the agency announced.

After an overnight manhunt, Jason Robison, 32, was killed during a confrontation at a mobile home in Juniata Township in central Pennsylvania around 10 a.m. Saturday.

“Troopers encountered Robison at an unoccupied mobile home not far from his residence," police said in a statement. "Robison refused commands to surrender, made threats to harm additional law enforcement personnel and was shot and killed in the ensuing confrontation."

Trooper Landon Weaver, 23, was responding to an alleged violation of a protection-from-abuse order at a home that is reportedly the residence of Robison’s mother when Robison fatally shot him.

Weaver joined the Pennsylvania State Police in December 2015. He is the 97th trooper to die in the line of duty since the department was founded in 1905, police said.