Teen fatally shot in father's West Philly store: Police

ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 16, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 8:37 am

Teenager is fatally shot inside father's West Philly store: Police

Sean Jones was shot in the head by an unknown suspect, authorities said.

Philadelphia Police is investigating after a teeneger was fatally shot in his father's West Philly store Sunday afternoon.

Sean Jones, 16, was sitting inside Gary Global Links Video Productions, on the 200 block of North 52nd Street, when someone entered the store and opened fire shortly before 1 p.m., police said.

The gunman struck the teen once in the head before fleeing the scene, NBC10 reported.

Jones was transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he died from his injuries a short time later.

Jones and his older brother, Shaquille, recently emigrated from Jamaica, Shaquille told 6ABC . Their father worked for several years in the U.S. to bring his family over.

Philadelphia police has obtained security footage of the gunman entering the store, but that has not been released yet.

More about Crime

Rachelle Bond will be in court Tuesday to face charges that she helped dispose of her daughter's body.3Photos

Bella Bond's mother in court this week

A Dorchester woman charged with helping to dispose of her dead 2-year-old daughter's body after her boyfriend allegedly killed her will ask a judge to dismiss charges against her this week. Rachelle Bond is charged as an accessory after the fact in the 2015 killing of Bella Bond,  larceny over $250 by false purposes for allegedly continuing to accept public assistance from the Department of Transitional Assistance after she knew of Bella’s death on an uncertain date in late May or early June of...
Man stabbed at home of UMass Boston chancellorBronx man shot in chest while checking Facebook in car: ReportThieves steal $65K from Queens check-cashing shop, attack employee: NYPD
The Patriots beat the Texans by 18, but it was far from a clean game for New England.

Patriots rip Texans, advance to AFC Championship game

For most of the week, the Patriots were favored by 16 points against the Houston Texans in their divisional round matchup. Saturday night, New England got the job done, beating the Texans by 18 points, 34-16. Despite the lopsided final score, the Texans made this one interesting as they were down by just four points at the half, 17-13. Houston threw a scare into the Pats by getting after Tom Brady as they sacked him twice and made him hurry on many throws. Brady finished having completed just...
WATCH: Nintendo's 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' official trailer Video

WATCH: Nintendo's 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' official trailer

The long-awaited official trailer for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is finally here. One of Nintendo's most popular game franchises is set to release their latest title on March 3, 2017 along with the Nintendo Switch portable game system.  To get your hands on this new system and "The Legend of Zelda," you need to put in your preorders now.  The   Nintendo Switch   gaming system will set you back $300, while "The Legend of Zelda" game will be $60. 
Tom Brady and the Patriots will host the Texans in the NFL Playoffs divisional round.

Updated: 2017 NFL Playoffs Schedule (football Saturday, Sunday start time)

The best weekend of the year in pro football is upon us as the NFL Divisional Round will kick off on Saturday afternoon of Jan. 14. Here is an updated schedule as the Steelers vs. Chiefs game had to be pushed back due to expected inclement weather. All times are Eastern Standard.   Saturday, Jan. 14 Seahawks at Falcons (4:30 p.m., FOX) Texans at Patriots (8:15 p.m., CBS)   Sunday, Jan. 15 Packers at Cowboys (4:40 p.m., FOX) Steelers at Chiefs (8:20 p.m., NBC)   Sunday, Jan. 22 NFC Championship...
Lamar Miller got the ball 31 times last week against Oakland.

Expect heavy work-load for Texans RB Lamar Miller against Patriots

The common theme in the Patriots’ only two losses this season were big outings by opposing running backs. In the Pats’ Week 4 loss to Buffalo, LeSean McCoy racked up 108 all-purpose yards and in the Pats’ Week 10 loss to the Seahawks, C.J. Prosise garnered 153 all-purpose yards. Texans running back Lamar Miller doesn’t have the pass catching ability of McCoy or Prosise as his season high in pass receptions in a game is four, but his ability in the ground game is tremendous. He ran the ball a...
From the old to the young, Boston has been blessed with some amazing sports talent.

Ranking the best Boston sports stars by age - Larry Bird to Tom Brady to Mookie Betts

With Larry Bird having turned 60-years-old recently and the calendar having flipped to 2017 – it’s easy to feel old as a Boston sports fan. You know you’re getting old when the players you watch on a nightly basis are considerably younger than you are. I’m 34, for example, and it’s becoming increasingly hard to find guys around my age who are still lighting things up on the pro level. What’s crazy to think is that 39-year-old Tom Brady, who is considered ancient by most sports standards, never...

Coppersmith is selling a $95 DIY Bloody Mary bar

Brunch is just grand. Boozy brunch is even better.  However, when you’re horizontal following a night of — well, debauchery — the steps needed to go from point a (bed) to point b (a restaurant, with other very loud humans) seem like near impossible tasks.  Sure, you can wake up, make a sloppy breakfast sandwich, and crawl back into bed to devour a runny bacon-egg-and-cheese while nobody’s looking, but wouldn’t that be even better with a spicy, spicy Bloody Mary, too? Coppersmith in Southie...
The Son of Joseph

'The Son of Joseph' is Eugene Green's latest eccentric, soothing art film

‘The Son of Joseph’ Director: Eugene Green Stars: Victor Ezenfis, Natacha Regnier Rating: NR 4 (out of 5) Globes Eugene Green’s “The Son of Joseph” opens with images of busy city life. It’s a cacophonous mess the filmmaker will soon organize into something peculiar, controlled, eccentric. And the cinema of Eugene Green is very eccentric. The American ex-pat makes a specific, even alienating style of Euro art film. As in “The Portuguese Nun” and “La Sapienza,” the shots are unhurried, sometimes...
Dorrance Dance

Get down with Dorrance Dance, tell all at Story Slam and more things to do this weekend

ART   M/othering   Some psychologists believe that the unique characteristics of human affective bonds, from friendship to romance, evolved from the mother-child bond. If this is true, then by examining contemporary ideas and experiences of motherhood, the artists in this show—Fletcher Boote, Maya Pindyck, Tereza Swanda and Angela Rose Voulgarelis—are, to some extent, examining all of us.     Through February 4 Gallery 263, 263 Prospect St., Cambridge Free, http://bit.ly/1zw7EA1   Community Art...

Most Commented

ADVERTISEMENT

New York

New York City transit workers on strike in December 2005, outside an MTA bus depot in upper Manhattan.

Contract expires for thousands of NYC subway and bus workers

Today 7:53 am The contract for 44,000 New York transit workers who operate the city's subways and buses has expired, as negotiations between the union and the MTA ended without a deal late Sunday night. Mass transit was running on schedule on Monday, Martin Luther King Day, and officials were set to return to the bargaining table, a union official told Metro this morning. Workers are demanding a higher pay raise than the 2 percent rate of inflation that the MTA is offering, according to the Transport Workers...

Philadelphia

Teen fatally shot in father's West Philly store: Police

Teen fatally shot in father's West Philly store: Police

Today 8:37 am Philadelphia police are investigating after a teen boy was shot and killed in his father's West Philly store Sunday afternoon. Sean D. Jones, 16, was sitting inside Gary Global Links Video Productions, on the 200 block of North 52nd Street, when an unknown suspect walked inside and opened fire shortly before 1 p.m. The gunman struck Jones once in the head before fleeing the scene, NBC10 reported. Jones was transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he died from his injuries a short time later. Jones and his older brother, Shaquille, recently emigrated from Jamaica, Shaquille told 6ABC . Their father worked for several years in the U.S. to bring his family over.

Boston

The Patriots stout run game was key to their playoff win Saturday.

Eric Wilbur: 3 things we learned in Patriots' AFC divisional round win

Yesterday 6:07 pm After a day to process what happened Saturday night, here are three Patriots' takeaways: 1. The Patriots may be just as mistake-prone as any other team remaining in the NFL playoffs Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw two interceptions during Saturday’s divisional playoff win over the Houston Texans, matching the amount he threw during the entirety of the regular season. Brady also turned out the lowest completion percentage of his long and storied playoff career (47 percent). Meanwhile,...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter

READ TODAY'S PAPER

MOST READMOST RECENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Events by Metro
Top Entertainment News
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Lifestyle News