Teen fatally shot in father's West Philly store: Police

Philadelphia Police is investigating after a teeneger was fatally shot in his father's West Philly store Sunday afternoon.

Sean Jones, 16, was sitting inside Gary Global Links Video Productions, on the 200 block of North 52nd Street, when someone entered the store and opened fire shortly before 1 p.m., police said.

The gunman struck the teen once in the head before fleeing the scene, NBC10 reported.

Jones was transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he died from his injuries a short time later.

Jones and his older brother, Shaquille, recently emigrated from Jamaica, Shaquille told 6ABC . Their father worked for several years in the U.S. to bring his family over.