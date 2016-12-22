Who couldn’t use some extra cash after the holidays? The app-based transportation company Uber has launched a contest where one lucky rider and their driver could win $10,000.

All you have to do to enter is take an Uber between now and midnight on New Year's Eve.

The winning pair will be announced on Jan. 3.

Uber spokesperson Craig Ewer notes:



"Earlier this year, one Uber rider in Philadelphia helped her driver travel down to Rio to see his son compete in the Olympics. This new sweepstakes gives everyone another way to connect. We encourage everyone to take a ride, get to know your driver and cross your fingers for a great way to start 2017."



So if you were thinking about skipping out on holiday parties, perhaps this is extra incentive to make an appearance.

For information on how to enter without riding by submitting a mail entry, click here.