They said the sandwich cost too much. So they pummeled the deli worker.

Philadelphia Police are searching for two men involved in the beating of a 60-year-old employee during a confrontation that started as a dispute over the price of a sandwich, authorities said.

Investigators on Wednesday released video of the Jan. 4 incident that shows the two suspects arguing through the security glass at Daylight Deli, on 70th Street and Elmwood Avenue in Southwest Philly.

One of the men can be seen holding up a bottle of liquid and squirting it at the worker through holes in the glass.

A moment later, the victim can be seen rushing out from behind the glass with both hands up as if to push that suspect out the door. A police report stated she had "asked them to leave the store."

In response, the suspect who squirted the liquid punched then shoved the woman down. When she stood up, the surveillance footage showed the same suspect punching her repeatedly before his companion, who was watching, tapped him on the shoulder and both men fled.

The victim "sustained bruising and swelling to the left side of her face as a result of this incident," police said.

The suspects are described as in their 20s, one with a mustache and goatee, the other with braids in his hair.

Anyone with any information should call police at 215-686-TIPS or text a tip to PPDTIP (773847).