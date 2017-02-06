The NFL continues to dominate the year-round sports calendar. The next important date for football fans — and front office personnel — to note is March 9.
Beginning on March 1, NFL teams can use the franchise tag. And pecularly, still, NFL teams can "negotiate" with prospective free agents between March 7 and March 9.
But the 9th at 4 p.m. is when contracts can be signed and announced.
There are some big name free agents available this offseason so there will surely be a little bit of a splash made in offseason 2017.