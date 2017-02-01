The Phillies are in a state of flux. With some current major league pieces (like Odubel Herrera and Maikel Franco) representing the youthful future of the squad currently manning their positions on the lineup sheet, others (like Howie Kendrick and Cameron Rupp) are stopgaps as the rest of the team's future prepares to make the leap to the majors from the minor league level.

As manager Pete Mackanin said earlier this offseason, his goal is for the team to play .500 baseball this season — meaning in two seasons they'll ideally contend to a playoff spot.

That being established, here's a look at the current crop of prospects and when we expect they'll make an impact in South Philly:

1. J.P. Crawford, SS (22 years old, 250/.349/.339 7 HR, 12 steals in 472 at-bats): Crawford has been the Phillies' prospect darling for a few seasons now and he had an up and down 2016 between Double and Triple-A. He is still regarded unanimously as the Phillies' best prospect, and with Freddy Galvis and Cesar Hernandez "blocking him" it's reasonable that he seizes the starting role with Galvis becoming a utility player. MLB ETA: late 2017

2. Micky Moniak, CF (18 years old, 284/.340/.409 in 176 at-bats): The Phillies' first pick from last year's draft hasn't disappointed yet and the left-handed outfielder appears to be progressing nicely. He is still a ways away from making the leap but having an 18-year-old as a No. 2 prospect in a system is always a good sign. MLB ETA: 2020

3. Jorge Alfaro, C (23 years old, .285/.325/.458, 15 HR, in 404 at-bats): The Phillies seem to have their catcher of the future in Alfaro, acquired in the Cole Hamels trade with Texas. He shined brilliantly in Double-A last season and judging from the lack of catchers on the Phils' 40-man roster, he has a good shot at making the team out of training camp. MLB ETA: 2017

4. Nick Williams, OF (23 years old, .258/.287/.427, 13 HR in 497 at-bats): The Phillies had the highest of hopes for Williams last season and though his speed is impressive his power wasn't there. He'll start the season in Triple-A and could be a September call-up. Philly desperately needs a power bat in a corner outfield spot so they'll take their time with him. MLB ETA: late 2017

5. Sixto Sanchez, P (18 years old, 0.50 ERA with 44/8 K/BB in 54 innings): Sanchez took the minors by storm allowing just 33 hits in rookie ball. The teenager from the Dominican Republic reportedly tops out at 99 mph and has a quality curveball and change up. Once he builds a workload and stamina, watch out. MLB ETA: 2020

6. Rhys Hoskins, 1B (23 years old, .281/.377/.566, 38 HR, in 498 at-bats): The slugging first baseman finished in second in Double-A in homers, behind teammate Dylan Cozens. His defense is spotty and he is blocked currently by Tommy Joseph. Without a DH in the National League it will be hard to find a spot for him, but he's close to big league ready. MLB ETA: late 2017

7. Franklyn Kilome, P (21 years old, 3.85 ERA with 130/50 K/BB in 115 inning): In low A-ball, the youngster from the Dominican Republic showed off great movement and a 96 mph fastball. He needs a third pitch, and command of his change up before he climbs the ranks. He projects as a key bullpen arm or a No. 3-ish starter. MLB ETA: 2019

8. Roman Quinn, OF (23 years old, 302/.372/.451, 36 steals in 308 at-bats): Quinn is really, really fast and projects as a great MLB leadoff hitter. The problem is he can't stay healthy. Quinn could make the big league roster in Clearwater. MLB ETA: 2017

9. Scott Kingery, 2B (22 years old, 281/.335/.388, 30 steals in 531 at-bats): Kingery played well in both Single and Double-A last season and has some power — he hit 36 doubles. He is also solid on defense. He could be manning second base by the time Philly is in a pennant race. MLB ETA: 2018

10. Dylan Cozens, OF (22 years old, 276/.351/.591, 38 2B, 40 HR in 521 at-bats): Cozens is huge at 6-foot-6 and has tons of power. He'll be right at home in the friendly confines of Citizens Bank Park. He will likely start in the minors to show his record-setting 2016 wasn't a fluke. MLB ETA: 2018