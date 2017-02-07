Joel Embiid hasn't played since Jan. 27. Ben Simmons hasn't played since … summer league.

But according to NBA.com, the two have been working together and practicing all week long at the Sixers' South Jersey practice facility while their teammates have been mired in a four-game losing streak during a recent road trip.

“I’m glad that we were able to create an environment for both Ben and Joel back in Philadelphia,” head coach Brett Brown told NBA.com. “We’ve got great resources, great people, and it’s moving in the direction that we want.”

The Sixers return home to host the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday. Will Embiid be back? And is No. 1 overall pick Simmons any closer to suiting up and making his NBA debut?

The official injury report for the Spurs game won't come out until Wednesday afternoon, but all signs and courses indicate that Embiid will be back on the floor for the first time this month after missing four games with a knee injury.

As for Simmons, Brown wouldn't ponder to make a guess but the last concrete information on Simmons rehab and recovery saw him getting a complete clean bill of health on his surgically repaired foot. Reports have come out that he's been practicing with higher and higher capacity with the team and it has been suggested that he could make his NBA debut not long after next weekend's NBA All-Star break.