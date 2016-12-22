Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Philly

New Year’s Eve is a tricky night out, and while many spend it at big lavish parties that become an alcohol-filled blur, some might prefer pacing themselves and kicking off 2017 with a relatively clear head. Whether you want to party hardy or enjoy a delicious meal to the beat of the blues, Philly has something for everyone this year.
SkyGarten: Countdown in the Sky
8 p.m., $51
1717 Arch St.
skygarten.com
New Year’s Eve is so much better with a view. Kick off 2017 51 floors up at SkyGarten, overlooking the Delaware River. The $51 cover includes party favors, binoculars, charcuterie, a dessert spread, spiked hot chocolate and one complimentary champagne toast at midnight.
Twisted Tail: Burlesque and Blues NYE Party
9 p.m., $20-$125
509 S. Second St.
thetwistedtail.com
Feel like indulging in Southern cooking and being whisked away by some gritty, in-your-guts blues music and a burlesque show? Check out the Twisted Tail in Society Hill on New Year’s Eve. If you just want music and burlesque, the ticket is only $20 but a $125 VIP ticket gets you a four-course dinner, champagne toast at midnight and admission to the show.
VF Casino: A Little Party Never Killed Nobody
Doors 8 p.m., $55+
1160 First Ave., King of Prussia
vfcasino.com
Depending on how hard you party, it's quite possible to do a little damage — especially when a three-hour open bar is involved. Valley Forge Casino’s A Little Party Never Killed Nobody also serves up a food buffet, live entertainment and a champagne toast at midnight. If you completely destroy yourself, plan ahead and book a room at the casino, so you can sleep off your killer hangover.