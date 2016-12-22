ADVERTISEMENT
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Philly

From high in the sky to cozy by a fireplace, you’ve got options.

New Year’s Eve is a tricky night out, and while many spend it at big lavish parties that become an alcohol-filled blur, some might prefer pacing themselves and kicking off 2017 with a relatively clear head. Whether you want to party hardy or enjoy a delicious meal to the beat of the blues, Philly has something for everyone this year.

SkyGarten: Countdown in the Sky
8 p.m., $51
1717 Arch St.
skygarten.com

New Year’s Eve is so much better with a view. Kick off 2017 51 floors up at SkyGarten, overlooking the Delaware River. The $51 cover includes party favors, binoculars, charcuterie, a dessert spread, spiked hot chocolate and one complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Twisted Tail: Burlesque and Blues NYE Party
9 p.m., $20-$125
509 S. Second St.
thetwistedtail.com

Feel like indulging in Southern cooking and being whisked away by some gritty, in-your-guts blues music and a burlesque show? Check out the Twisted Tail in Society Hill on New Year’s Eve. If you just want music and burlesque, the ticket is only $20 but a $125 VIP ticket gets you a four-course dinner, champagne toast at midnight and admission to the show.

VF Casino: A Little Party Never Killed Nobody
Doors 8 p.m., $55+
1160 First Ave., King of Prussia
vfcasino.com

Depending on how hard you party, it's quite possible to do a little damage — especially when a three-hour open bar is involved. Valley Forge Casino’s A Little Party Never Killed Nobody also serves up a food buffet, live entertainment and a champagne toast at midnight. If you completely destroy yourself, plan ahead and book a room at the casino, so you can sleep off your killer hangover.

The Peter Gaudioso Quartet, of Mole Street Artists, will be performing live jazz  from 9pm to 1am on NYE. 

Finn McCool’s Ale House
9 p.m.-2 a.m., $59-$89
118 S. 12th St. 
finnmccoolsphilly.com

Perhaps New Year’s Eve with an Irish flare is what you’re looking for? Finn McCool’s Ale House is hosting their annual party with a five-hour premium open bar, buffet-style hors d’oeuvres, live DJ, a complimentary champagne toast and more. A VIP ticket will allow you access to the exclusive Room 12 Lounge.

The Rittenhouse Library Bar
9 p.m.-1 a.m. 
210 W. Rittenhouse Square
rittenhousehotel.com

If you feel like keeping it classy whilst keeping it chill, swing by The Rittenhouse Hotel’s Library Bar for New Year’s Eve. The Peter Guadioso Trio will perform live jazz from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and you can sip handcrafted cocktails at your leisure by the warmth of the fireplace. Toasty.

