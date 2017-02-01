ADVERTISEMENT
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Where to get food for your Super Bowl party in Philly

Don’t ruin the party by being stuck in the kitchen.

You know what your party is missing? Tacos! 

Planning a big Super Bowl party and don’t feel like cooking? Leave the food to the professionals this year and get it to-go. Many Philly restaurants are offering takeout options for the big game so you can kick back, watch some football and try to stay sane. From sushi to roast beef sandwiches, there’s something to satisfy every craving. For most of these options, be sure to place your orders 24-48 hours in advance.

Revolution Taco
2015 Walnut St.
therevolutiontaco.com

Looking for finger food with a little zest? Revolution Taco near Rittenhouse Square is offering burrito trays and buffalo chicken empanada trays to go. Does your party need a “Make Your Own Taco” Buffet? They have that too and the price ranges between $12 to $20 per person.

Zama
128 South 19th St.
zamaphilly.com

How about a sushi tray for your Super Bowl party? For $50, you can get 10 maki rolls all plated and ready to eat featuring spicy tuna, spicy salmon, eel and avocado and California rolls. You’ll also get low sodium soy sauce, wasabi, ginger and chopsticks.

Nick’s Bar and Grille
16 South 2nd St.
nicksroastbeefandgrille.com

In the mood for some hearty roast beef sandwiches for the Super Bowl? Look no further than Nick’s Bar and Grille in Old City. They are offering trays of classic roast beef and roast pork, with cheese, condiments toppings and rolls for pickup.

ELA
627 S. 3rd Street
elaphilly.com

Did someone say fried chicken dinner? Ela is serving up crispy honey brined whole fried chicken plus sides like truffle mac and cheese to-go. For $100, you can serve 8-10 people.

What will you be eating on game day? Tell us in the comments below!

