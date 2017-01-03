"Hard Knocks" will return to HBO this summer, and there is a very narrow list of teams eligible. There's a good chance the Eagles have the inside track to be mic'd up during training camp.

First, teams can't have appeared in the playoffs over the last two seasons.

Eliminated: Patriots, Dolphins, Texans, Raiders, Steelers, Chiefs, Lions, Packers, Giants, Cowboys, Seahawks, Falcons, Broncos, Bengals Vikings, Redskins, Panthers

Next, a team can't have participated over the last 10 seasons.

Eliminated: Jets (2010), Rams (2016)

And finally, they can't have a new head coach.

Eliminated: Jaguars, 49ers, Bills, Chargers

Remaining: Ravens, Bears, Browns, Titans, Colts, Buccaneers, Eagles and Saints

A few big market teams are on the list, including the Eagles, Ravens, Saints and Bears. The eight teams mentioned above have no veto power, so whichever team the NFL and HBO decided they want will be unable to reject the request.

The announcement will be made sometime this spring.