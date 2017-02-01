Sixers fans have two rooting interests this season — Philadelphia winning and Sacramento losing.

The Kings and Sixers did battle earlier this week (where a Joel Embiid-less Philly squad held off Sacramento 122-119) and the 76ers' win actually did double duty.

If the Sixers can pass the Kings in the standings (as of Wednesday they were one game behind) the team has the right to swap draft picks, thanks to a genius Sam Hinkie trade a few seasons back.

This means that technically the Sixers can both make the playoffs (unlikely but a nice thought) and have a top 10 pick — not to mention the top 3 protected Lakers pick they could have.

Philly's cause is helped by trade fodder that DeMarcus Cousins, who scored 46 points in the Kings' loss to the Sixers, could be traded before the deadline later this month.

The most recent stream of rumors suggests the Suns are willing to trade a few pieces and their first round pick for Cousins. There have also been rumors connecting Cousins with the Celtics all season long.

The departure of Cousins from a sinking Kings ship certainly helps the Sixers hopes of getting a better draft pick in 2017.