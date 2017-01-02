It's tradition in Philly to start the new year off with the Mummers Parade.

The more than century old parade, which started in 1901, is the longest-running folk parade in the U.S., the Associated Press reported. From string bands to comic brigades, the costumes, floats and performances dazzle and entertain onlookers and this year was no different.

Judges evaluate and score groups for the four categories — string band, comic, fancy and wench brigade.

Here are the 2017 results:

String band

1. Quaker City

2. Fralinger

3. South Philadelphia

Comic Brigade

1. Murray

2. Goodtimers

3. Landi

Fancy Brigade

1. Golden Sunrise

Wench Brigade

1. Oregan

2. Saints

3. O'Malley

For a complete list of results, visit the Mummers website.