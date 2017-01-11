We have already seen a huge amount of images featuring our planet from different angles. There are thousands of stunning shots made from the moon and the International Space Station that can found on the web. But have you ever imagined what Earth looks like from Red Planet? NASA has managed to photograph a spectacular view of our planet and its satellite using the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment installed on the agency’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

“From the most powerful telescope orbiting Mars comes a new view of Earth and its moon, showing continent-size detail on the planet and the relative size of the moon,” NASA wrote on its website.