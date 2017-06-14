Did Barron Trump really make this buzzy J. Crew t-shirt sell out?

For what feels like the first time in the five months of Donald Trump’s presidency, it’s his son, Barron Trump, and not DJT himself that’s dominating the day’s news cycle. Despite his parents keeping him away from the spotlight, the media is going crazy over a shirt he wore.

A simple grey and blue t-shirt from J.Crew, which retails for $29.50, the shirt is graced simply with “The Expert” in a bold, eye-catching font. Barron sported the shirt for his arrival on the South Lawn of the White House Sunday, accompanied by mother and first lady, Melania Trump.

In a quirky product description, the text tells potential shoppers “Whatever his skill set may be, this is the T-shirt that identifies him as the expert.” Unfortunately, for style-seekers eager to emulate the first son, you’re also greeted with “We're sorry. This item has been so popular, it has sold out.”

But lest you think the young boy is America’s latest fashion icon, consider these words from Business Insider: “J. Crew told Business Insider that its ‘The Expert’ t-shirt was from its Spring 2015 collection. It was not re-released [Monday] and would have ‘sold out’ long before the president's son wore the shirt.

Either way, you’re welcome to keep hitting refresh on ‘The Expert’ page and see if the fine folks at J. Crew get the hot seller restocked.