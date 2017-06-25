Trump accuses Hillary Clinton, Democratic Party of conspiring against BernieSanders

President Trump on Sunday accused former opponent Hillary Clinton of colluding with the Democratic Party to defeat Bernie Sanders in the primary.

“Hillary Clinton colluded with the Democratic Party in order to beat Crazy Bernie Sanders. Is she allowed to so collude? Unfair to Bernie!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

Following the Vermont senator’s defeat, Trump said the Democratic Party had cheated Sanders out of the nomination.

His accusations come amid the deepening investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump, who has himself faced allegations of collusion, blasted former President Barack Obama in an interview aired Sunday on “Fox and Friends Weekend,” accusing him of doing “nothing” about alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“Well I just heard today for the first time that Obama knew about Russia a long time before the election, and he did nothing about it. But nobody wants to talk about that,” Trump said.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is investigating whether there was any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to sway election results. Trump has denied all allegations of collusion.

In a series of tweets earlier this week Trump criticized the Obama administration’s handling of the Russian election hacking.

“By the way, if Russia was working so hard on the 2016 Election, it all took place during the Obama Admin. Why didn't they stop them?” he tweeted on June 22.

He followed it up the next day with a second tweet.

“Just out: The Obama Administration knew far in advance of November 8th about election meddling by Russia. Did nothing about it. WHY?” he tweeted on June 23.

Some officials under Obama were reportedly wary of taking action before the election, as Trump had made numerous claims on the campaign trail that the election was "rigged" against him, The Hill reported.