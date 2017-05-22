A sinkhole opened up in front of Mar-a-Lago, and the internet is loving it

A sinkhole has opened up right in front of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, and the internet just can’t get enough of the metaphors.

Palm Beach officials reported that the 4-foot-by-4-foot sinkhole erupted on the road in front the Trump Organization-owned resort at 10:34 a.m. Monday. And though the cause has been linked to a nearby, recently installed water main, the irony of the sinkhole’s placement has been lost on few.

Sinkhole in front of Mar-a-Lago: A 4' x 4' sinkhole has formed on Southern Boulevard directly in front of… https://t.co/5xOpmJ8Y2v — Town of Palm Beach (@townpalmbeach) May 22, 2017

The president’s frequent jaunts to Mar-a-Lago have been a source of contention for Trump’s critics ever since he took office. The president has spent seven weekends — or a total of 25 days — at the Mar-a-Lago resort, or as Trump calls it, “the winter White House.” The trips to Mar-a-Lago have been estimated to cost taxpayers between $1 million and $3 million each, according to multiple media reports.

Sinkholes are naturally occurring depressions on the Earth’s surface, usually caused when soluble rocks holding the bedrock in place are washed out over time by underground aquifers and streams. Sinkholes are common throughout the world and can be exacerbated by human activity, which can increase erosion. They can range in size from even smaller than the one in front of Mar-a-Lago to bigger than 2,000 feet across and deep.

Sinkholes are common throughout 20 percent of the U.S., but Florida is, by far, the most threatened state. From 2006 to 2010, in Florida alone there were 24,671 insurance claims for sinkholes, ZME Science reported.

City construction crews are slated to carry out “exploratory excavation” of the site, but in the mean time, Twitter users came up with a few possible (and tongue-in-cheek) reasons for why the sinkhole might have formed.

Pointing to the estimated $7 million to $21 million the president has spent on trips to Mar-a-Lago, Twitter user @BikerBecca posted a political cartoon depicting the Mar-a-Lago sinkhole with a seemingly endless stream of tax dollars streaming in.

Others reposted pictures of the president touching a glowing orb over the weekend during his trip to Saudi Arabia. The orb is reportedly a glowing statue of the world at the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology.

So this happened last week, and now a "sinkhole" appeared outside Mar-a-Lago. What in the name of all that is good is this man summoning?! pic.twitter.com/FqiKZyLdU5 — Pete Mella (@themella) May 22, 2017

Others chalked it up to fate.

Breaking: God sends really obvious sign https://t.co/rWFZtsJ2Ah — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) May 22, 2017

@townpalmbeach @Fahrenthold But it is a beautiful sinkhole. The best sink hole in history. A model sinkhole for all future sinkholes. — John Maguire (@JohnMag99047565) May 22, 2017