Melania and Barron move into White House

Melania and Barron are in the White House.

The first lady and first son moved into the White House Sunday after spending the first four months of Donald Trump’s presidency at their former residence at Trump Tower in New York City.

Melania Trump announced the move herself via her @FLOTUS account on twitter saying, "Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home!"

Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday pic.twitter.com/R5DtdV1Hnv — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 12, 2017

Melania’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, further clarified the move in a tweet a few moments later.

"It's official! @FLOTUS & Barron have made the move to DC!" Grisham tweeted.

Barron will be the first son to live in the White House since 1963, when John F. Kennedy Jr. was 3 years old.

Melania and Barron at Trump Tower

Following President Trump’s inauguration in January, Melania and Barron decided to stay at their Manhattan address in a move that drew a lot of controversy over the cost of securing the residence so far outside of Washington.

The exact cost of daily security details for Melania and Barron over the four-and-one-half months since Trump took office is unknown, but a Reuters report said it cost more than $24 million to provide security for the president his family from Election day through the inauguration while they were all still living in New York.

Melania reportedly made the decision to stay in New York City so 11-year-old Barron could finish out his school year at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School. The decision made Melania the only first lady in recent history to postpone her move-in to the White House.

Barron will attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland this fall.

Melania's parents, Viktor Knavs and Amalija Knavs were photographed during the move-in.

According to Politico, they previously lived with Melania and Barron in Trump Tower. It’s unclear whether they too will be moving into the White House.