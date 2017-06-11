Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
President Trump

Melania and Barron move into White House

The first lady and first son move into the White House Sunday.
By
Erin Tiernan
 Published : June 11, 2017
melania trump, barron trump, president trump, melania white house, melania trump white house, barron white house, barron trump white house, trump tower security costs
President Donald Trump, right, with wife Melania and son Barron as they land in Washington Sunday. Photo: Getty

Melania and Barron are in the White House.

The first lady and first son moved into the White House Sunday after spending the first four months of Donald Trump’s presidency at their former residence at Trump Tower in New York City.

Melania Trump announced the move herself via her @FLOTUS account on twitter saying, "Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home!" 

Melania’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, further clarified the move in a tweet a few moments later.

"It's official! @FLOTUS & Barron have made the move to DC!" Grisham tweeted.

Barron will be the first son to live in the White House since 1963, when John F. Kennedy Jr. was 3 years old.

Melania and Barron at Trump Tower

Following President Trump’s inauguration in January, Melania and Barron decided to stay at their Manhattan address in a move that drew a lot of controversy over the cost of securing the residence so far outside of Washington.

The exact cost of daily security details for Melania and Barron over the four-and-one-half months since Trump took office is unknown, but a Reuters report said it cost more than $24 million to provide security for the president his family from Election day through the inauguration while they were all still living in New York.

Melania reportedly made the decision to stay in New York City so 11-year-old Barron could finish out his school year at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School. The decision made Melania the only first lady in recent history to postpone her move-in to the White House.

Barron will attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland this fall.

Melania's parents, Viktor Knavs and Amalija Knavs were photographed during the move-in.

According to Politico, they previously lived with Melania and Barron in Trump Tower. It’s unclear whether they too will be moving into the White House.

 
Latest News

I want news Only from

 