More Americans want Trump impeached than approve of him

The American people have apparently begun to tire of winning.

With President Trump's legislative agenda stalled in Congress, and amid an expanding probe into Russian cooperation in disrupting the 2016 election, more Americans now support Trump's impeachment than approve of his job performance.

"Virtually every single poll tracking President Donald Trump's approval rating showed the figure plummeting Monday morning, well below the margin of error compared to the rising level of support for impeachment," reports Newsweek today. According to a new Gallup poll, the president's approval rating declined from 42 percent to 36 percent over the weekend. That is one point away from his all-time low in March. At the same time, a Politico/Morning Consult poll shows that 43 percent of Americans support impeachment.

Predictably, 71 percent of Democrats support impeachment and 76 percent of Republicans do not.

Every major tracking poll shows the president's approval rating declining over the weekend, including right-leaning pollsters like Rasmussen Reports, which shows the president's disapproval rating at 54 percent.

The polls reflected Trump's performance at the G7 and NATO summit, in which he did not state an American commitment to Article 5's common-defense policy. It also followed his pullout from the Paris Climate Accord, which drew sharp rebuke from world leaders, including French president Emmanuel Macron, who launched a viral video pledging to "Make the World Great Again."

The polls do not completely reflect Trump's reaction to Saturday's terrorist attacks in London, in which three terrorists killed seven people and wounded 48 using a van and knives near London Bridge. Trump picked a fight with London mayor Sadiq Khan over Twitter, misunderstanding Khan's reassurance to Londoners that although the risk of a terrorist attack was severe, an increased police presence was no reason for alarm.

The president tweeted, "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!"

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Despite widespread condemnation, Trump doubled down on his remarks Monday afternoon, tweeting, "Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!"

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017