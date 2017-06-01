Neil deGrasse Tyson drops some knowledge ahead of Trump's decision on Paris climate agreement

President Donald Trump is expected to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement, a move that well-known astrophysicist and television host Neil deGrasse Tyson has made pretty clear he thinks is uninformed.

While nothing is certain until the president makes his formal announcement on the Paris climate agreement Thursday afternoon, the rumors of Trump’s intentions to pull out were enough to get deGrasse Tyson fired up Wednesday afternoon.

“If I and my advisors had never learned what science is or how & why it works, then I’d consider pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord too,” deGrasse Tyson tweeted at 7:30 p.m.

Sick burn, deGrasse Tyson. His followers agreed.

DeGrasse Tyson, the director of the Hayden Planetarium at the Rose Center for Earth and Space in New York City, is known for his biting social media commentary, and this isn’t the first time Trump has gotten caught in his crosshairs.

In March, when the first glimpse at President Trump’s proposed budget were released, deGrasse Tyson went on a rant where he said the budget would make Americans sick and stupid rather than fulfill the promise to “Make America Great Again.”

"We all want to Make America Great Again. But that won't happen until we first Make America Smart Again," deGrasse Tyson tweeted in reference to proposed cuts to education spending on March 19.

The March 19 rant also poked holes in Trump’s climate policy, which has moved away from cutting greenhouse gas emissions and investing in renewable energy.

“The fastest way to melt glaciers & flood the world's coastal cities: Ignore scientists and do nothing to stem the rise of CO2,” deGrasse Tyson tweeted.

Though he did not specifically name Trump in these earlier tweets, he decried the president’s attempts to scale back the Environmental Protection Agency.

“The fastest way to thwart Earth's life-support systems for us all: Turn EPA into EDA — the Environmental Destruction Agency,” deGrasse Tyson tweeted.

Trump has said he would make his official announcement at 3 p.m. Thursday.