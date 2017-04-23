Trump skipping White House Correspondents Dinner for 'big' rally in Pennsylvania to mark first 100 days

As Donald Trump rounds out his first 100 days in office this week, he has promised to mark the occasion with a “BIG” rally in Pennsylvania.

The celebration, slated for Saturday in Harrisburg, will be held at the same time as the annual White House Correspondents Dinner, which the president has promised not to attend due to his cantankerous relationship with the news media.

Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2017

The announcement came a day after Trump condemned the “ridiculous standard of the first 100 days” on Twitter. People can register to attend Trump's first 100 days rally online, which will be held about two hours outside Philadelphia.

The “first 100 days” measuring stick has been pertinent since the days of President Franklin Roosevelt, who signed 15 major pieces of New Deal legislation very early in his presidency, according to CNN.

Though his April 21 tweet blamed the news media for any negative perception of his first 100 days in office, Trump himself used the first 100 days as a way of weighing his progress post election.

“No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill!” he tweeted.

Trump brought the measure up continuously on the campaign train, asking supporters to “imagine what we can accomplish in the first 100 days of a Trump administration."

But now that the mark has neared, Trump seems to be changing his tune.

Of 38 promises the president made for his 100 days in office, two have not been kept, 15 haven’t been started, 11 are in progress and 10 have been completed, according to an Associated Press tracker of Trump’s first 100 days.

His two biggest flops? Failing to repeal Obamacare and his decision not to label China as a currency manipulator, going against his earlier word.

Though the list of what he hasn’t started is longer than what he’s accomplished so far, Trump has made good on 10 promises: freezing federal hiring, filling the Supreme Court vacancy, lifting restrictions of fossil fuels, creating a violent crime task force, eliminating two regulations for each new one, instituting a lifetime ban on lobbying for foreign governments, canceling all federal funding to sanctuary cities, clearing a path for the Keystone Pipeline, withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and instituting a five-year ban on lobbying after White House service.

Things he hasn’t started include putting an end to Common Core education standards, making college more affordable, instituting ethics reforms to “drain the swamp,” limiting terms on congress, enacting child care deductions and even stricter immigration policies.