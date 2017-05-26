Trump-branded toilet paper to be sold in Mexico, will aid deportees: Report

Donald Trump will soon be circling the drain.

A Mexican lawyer plans to market Trump-branded toilet paper in that country and use the proceeds to benefit deportees, the CNN-affiliated site Expansión reported Wednesday.

Mexico City-based attorney Antonio Battaglia said he was spurred to action after Trump's assertions during the presidential campaigns that certain Mexicans are "bad hombres." “I was very annoyed, and I started looking for a way to do something that had an impact, not in a tone of mockery or bad revenge, but in a positive way,” he told the site.

Battaglia has developed a prototype featuring a plucky little cartoon character shaped like a toilet roll (which looks a bit like the animated bill in the classic Schoolhouse Rock short "How a Bill Becomes Law"). The entrepreneur plans to produce the TP by the end of the year, distributing it to grocery stores and donating 30% of proceeds to deportee aid groups.

Battaglia, who comes from a family of shoemakers, registered a Trump trademark in the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property in August 2015, reports Expansión. First daughter Ivanka Trump foiled his original idea. "I tried to register a brand of clothing or footwear, because my family is involved in the production of shoes," he said. "I thought it was a possibility, but the Trump brand was already registered. Then I had the idea of ​​producing a toilet paper, a product that was ironic and would be on the market for a while."

Trump toilet paper is already available for purchase in the U.S. TP printed with the president making a kissy face and stabbing the air with his index finger can be found on Amazon. (The latter has an average rating of four stars, although one review states it's "abrasive and doesn't get the job done.")

This development comes as criticism of the young Trump administration mounts. Earlier this month, Republican senator Bob Corker (R-TN) was quoted saying that the White House was "in a downward spiral."