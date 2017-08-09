Stay in President Trump's childhood home for $725 per night

President Trump’s childhood home in Jamaica Estates, Queens is now listed on Airbnb and you can book your stay right now.

If you ever wanted to feel close to the president and get a sense of how he and his family lived, then now’s your chance. You can stay there for just $725 per night.

Donald Trump was born in 1946 and lived in the Queens home until he was 4-years-old before moving into a larger home. According to the New York Times, President Trump’s father, Fred C. Trump, built the house in 1940.

President Trump's childhood home is located at 85-15 Wareham Place, which is the same address that is on Donald Trump’s birth certificate.

According to the Airbnb listing, the Tudor style home has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 15 beds and two sofa beds and can accommodate up to 20 guests. Internet and cable TV are included so, it can be the perfect place to watch President Trump deliver remarks during a State of the Union address and really feel connected to what President Trump is saying.

The home was purchased for $2.14 million by an unnamed buyer and was recently placed on Airbnb from a verified user.

Most of the house is in its original form according to the Airbnb listing.

“Not much has been changed since the Trumps lived here, the kitchen is original and the opulent furnishings represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived,“ the description reads

The owner of the home makes it clear in the description that they have no connection to the White House or Donald Trump or anyone in his administration.

Inside the home there is plenty of Donald Trump memorabilia to make you feel connected to the current president, including framed photos and magazine covers around the house. As an added bonus, the owner included a giant cut out of Donald Trump hanging out in the corner of the living room to keep you company during your stay.

If you’re looking for a short stay in New York and want to possibly sleep in the same room as the president did when he was a toddler, then don’t miss out on this opportunity.