Watch: President Trump decides US future in Paris climate agreement

President Donald Trump is expected to pull out of the Paris climate agreement Thursday and will announce his decision live from the White House Rose Garden.

Multiple media reports say Trump administration sources have said the president is leaning toward leaving the historic climate agreement that leaders signed last year.

The climate agreement is a pact negotiated by 195 countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions beginning in 2020.

U.N. studies project that average world temperatures are set to rise by 3 degrees (5.4 Fahrenheit) or more by 2100, based on current trends. And this year is expected to prove the warmest since records began in the 19th century, beating 2015.

At the time of signing, France's foreign minister Laurent Fabius said the plan is a "historic turning point" in the goal of reducing global warming.

When the U.S. joined the Paris climate agreement, President Obama told reporters from the White House Rose Garden, "If we follow through on the commitments that this Paris agreement embodies, history may well judge it as a turning point for our planet."

Today, 147 of the 195 negotiating countries have ratified the agreement.

If Trump chooses to back out of the Paris climate agreement, the move would be yet another step in dismantling former President Barack Obama’s environmental legacy.

Watch President Donald Trump’s announcement live from the White House Rose Garden:

Rumors that Trump is leaning toward backing out of the Paris climate agreement have drawn the ire of Democrats, business leaders and scientists alike.

Hundreds of businesses and leaders have reportedly urged Trump to remain in the Paris climate agreement, including major firms like Facebook, Apple, Nike, Levi Strauss and Starbucks, according to NPR.

Tesla founder Elon Musk said he has also tried to persuade the president to remain in the Paris climate agreement, saying he would quit the White House business advisory council if Trump decides to pull out, VOA News reported.

Reuters contributed to this report.