Trump team knew Flynn was under investigation before White House appointment

President Trump’s team knew weeks before the inauguration that Michael T. Flynn was under federal investigation for secretly working as a paid lobbyist for Turkey during the campaign, according to a new report.

Despite Flynn’s disclosure, Trump made him national security advisor – privy to state secrets, The New York Times reported.

Flynn made the disclosure on Jan. 4 to Donald F. McGahn II, the transition team’s top lawyer and now White House counsel. A second conversation was held a few days later, sources told The New York Times.

His position in the White House gave Flynn access to nearly every secret held by U.S. intelligence as well as access to POTUS, despite warnings from former President Barack Obama, who fired Flynn as the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

The White House declined to comment, according to The New York Times.

Flynn was one of the first dominoes to fall – he was fired after 24 days on the job when the investigation become public knowledge. Sally Q. Yates, who was acting attorney general until she was fired by Trump on Jan. 30, warned the White House that Flynn was ripe for Russian blackmail for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his dealings with the Russian ambassador.

According to a memo from James B. Comey, the FBI director who was fired by Trump on May 9, Trump asked the bureau to drop its investigation of Flynn – a move seen by some as obstruction of justice, an impeachable offense.

Acting F.B.I. Director Andrew G. McCabe testified in a congressional hearing that a “highly significant” investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s associates and Russian operatives to sway the presidential election is underway.

The story is developing. Check back for more.